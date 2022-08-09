“The Last of Us”: new details about one of the most anticipated series

The “The Last of Us” is based on the video game of the same name. (HBO)

“I think they’re going to love it. I know there are people worried that, of course. When something is so valuable to you as a viewer or as a player, of course you’re going to worry about adaptation.” so the young actress referred Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) when asked in an interview to SheKnows about whether he feared that fans of the video game The Last of Us they felt betrayed with this version. The actress will play Ellie while her colleague Peter Pascal (Narcos, The Mandalorian) will assume the role of Joel.

The truth is that fiction is going from strength to strength and in a short time we will be able to see it on the platform. It will have 10 episodes that will make up the first season and will feature Neil Druckman (who directed the video game) and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), in charge of the script and production. The soundtrack will be in charge of the Oscar-winning Argentine musician, Gustavo Santaolalla.

The series will take up the narrative approach of the game and will try to be as faithful as possible so as not to disappoint anyone. An infection causes humans to end up turning into some kind of zombie-like creatures. Almost on the verge of destroying the world, the brothers Joel and Tommy will be the first protagonists of this story who will try not to get infected.

But only Joel achieves this goal (Pascal in fiction), who lives in a deforested place in quarantine and after 20 years of this disaster for humanity, will join Ellie (Ramsey), who is the only one that has the ability to annihilate this fearsome plague. This is how Joel must escort Ellie so that this virus stops taking humans as hosts.

First official image with the protagonists of “The Last of Us”. (HBO)

“The series follows the emotional beat of the game very much, and is very respectful of it and honors it, but gives it a new life,” it states Ramsay, who with this series takes the definitive leap in his career. “It goes deeper into different paths that weren’t explored as much in the game. I think people are going to love it. I hope they do. It was so much fun to do. I hope that the audience will also feel that experience when they come to the adventure with us.”

For his part, in statements to the magazine GQ, Peter Pascal He also referred to the series and his character: “ I found Joel so awesome. yes I just wanted to create a healthy distance (between fiction and the video game) and for that to be more in the hands of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann”. The rest of the cast will consist of Nick Offerman (bill), Jeffrey Pierce (Perrie), gabriel moon (Tommy), anna torve (Tess), Nick Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (Marlene) and Storm Reid (Riley Abel), among others.

