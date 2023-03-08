The Last of Us fungus is used as a driver on PC

The Last of Us presents us with a frightening scenario in which the Cordyceps fungus adapts and manages to contaminate humans. However, there are those who are studying this fungus as a possible future for computing.

Mycelium is the branching part of a fungus. The UCL took that and covered the various pieces of hardware. The branch is capable of sending and receiving electrical signals, as well as being able to store memory.

The Unconventional Computing Laboratory, based in Bristol, UK, is investigating how Mycelium (the vegetative part of a fungus or bacterial colony) can serve as a conduit in computer hardware. Several fungi are being tested, including Cordyceps.

The advantage of these computers, which unite hardware, software and a living organism, is the ability to regenerate. Over time, conventional conductors wear out. With a living organism inside it, it simply regenerates.

The downside is that the speed of these computers is much lower than what we currently have.

It’s still too early to say whether in the future we’ll have PCs at home with fungus inside them, but this research is important for finding ways to link living organisms to technology.

Anyway, is it a good idea to grow these fungi inside your home?

What did you think of this initiative? Would you have the courage to adhere to this technology?