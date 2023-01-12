The last mobile used by Bill Gates is a gift from Samsung

- Advertisement -

Many people already know that Microsoft founder Bill Gates uses a foldable Samsung. Last year, he revealed that he uses a Galaxy Z Fold 3 along with a laptop PC. In a new Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Bill Gates revealed that he now uses a Galaxy Z Fold4 that was given to him by Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-Yong the last time he visited Korea. Unsurprisingly, Gates’ daily use includes various Microsoft apps and Outlook (as an alternative to Gmail) on his Galaxy Z Fold 4. The fact that the Galaxy Z Fold devices become almost tablet-like when you want them nullifies the need for Gates to use a dedicated tablet.

It may be surprising that Bill Gates uses a Samsung smartphone, even though Microsoft also makes an Android phone called the Surface Duo, which has gone unnoticed. When Satya Nadella took over as CEO of Microsoft in 2014, he shifted the company’s focus from hardware to software services that run on all popular operating systems, including Android. Microsoft also has a partnership with Samsung whereby the latter’s smartphones come pre-loaded with various Microsoft applications.