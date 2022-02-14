The last hope of seeing a 5G phone with a keyboard has vanished

It’s been a while since we last saw a new BlackBerry smartphone.

Back in 2020, the company seemed to give us hope of seeing a new model when it was revealed that a new 5G terminal was being prepared. Two years later, it seems that is no longer the case.

CrackBerry founder Kevin Michaluk has confirmed with multiple sources BlackBerry 5G is dead.

The phone was supposed to be built by OnwardMobility since BlackBerry itself had gotten out of the hardware business years ago.

The company licensed the BlackBerry brand to the likes of TCL in the past, with OnwardMobility being the last to hold the license, but It seems that the company is no longer willing to launch phones under the BlackBerry brand.

It is a pity that this phone has not seen the light, but in the current market we do not know if it would have been very successful. It appears that BlackBerry is ready to put its past as a phone maker behind it, as the company recently revealed that will sell the rest of its mobile patents.