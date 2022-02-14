Tech NewsMobile

The last hope of seeing a 5G phone with a keyboard has vanished

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

It’s been a while since we last saw a new BlackBerry smartphone.

Back in 2020, the company seemed to give us hope of seeing a new model when it was revealed that a new 5G terminal was being prepared. Two years later, it seems that is no longer the case.

CrackBerry founder Kevin Michaluk has confirmed with multiple sources BlackBerry 5G is dead.

The phone was supposed to be built by OnwardMobility since BlackBerry itself had gotten out of the hardware business years ago.

The company licensed the BlackBerry brand to the likes of TCL in the past, with OnwardMobility being the last to hold the license, but It seems that the company is no longer willing to launch phones under the BlackBerry brand.

It is a pity that this phone has not seen the light, but in the current market we do not know if it would have been very successful. It appears that BlackBerry is ready to put its past as a phone maker behind it, as the company recently revealed that will sell the rest of its mobile patents.

Previous articleSamsung changes specifications: Galaxy S22 / S22+ do not offer 10-120Hz but only 48-120Hz
Next articleRealme could announce fast charging at 150W at MWC
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

Realme could announce fast charging at 150W at MWC

Realme has just announced its "Greater Than You See" event that will take place during MWC 2022 on...
Mobile

The last hope of seeing a 5G phone with a keyboard has vanished

It's been a while since we last saw a new BlackBerry smartphone. Back in 2020, the company seemed to...
Mobile

Samsung changes specifications: Galaxy S22 / S22+ do not offer 10-120Hz but only 48-120Hz

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, it stated that all three models were capable of...
Mobile

Xiaomi wants to be like Apple in products and user experience

Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi, has made clear the company's intention to lead the world market for high-end...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.