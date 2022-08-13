The last film shot by Anne Heche will air soon

The actress died at the age of 53 after crashing her car last week. (REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian)

At 53, the American star Anne He died of a severe brain injury caused by a car accident. The family confirmed the news with a statement: “We have lost a bright light, a kind and very cheerful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend. She will be sorely missed, but she lives on through her beautiful children, her iconic work, and her passionate advocacy.”

Behind her, she leaves an acting career highlighted by her participation in Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Psycho, Six Days Seven Nightsamong other movies. Girl in Room 13 It is the last project that Heche filmed before passing away and will be broadcast posthumously through the signal of lifetime in United States. In the film, she plays a woman who undertakes the search for her missing daughter (Larissa Dias), after she was kidnapped by a human trafficking network. .

“Girl in Room 13” is Anne Heche’s latest film and will premiere posthumously on Lifetime. (A+E Networks)

Girl in Room 13 will still air on Lifetime

Before the film actress’s death was announced, Lifetime Executive Vice President and Head of Programming Amy Winter gave the following statement to the press: “All of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned about [Heche] and all those affected. In reference to the broadcast of the film, it was announced that she was still standing and would be seen in September of this year.

“ This project is important to Anne and to each of us ”, Winter added last Thursday. “We are all looking to make a film to shed light on this important topic.” Girl in Room 13 is directed by Elisabeth Rohm, who assured that the film is finished and hopes that everyone will see the “phenomenal” performance of Anne Heche.

This Friday, August 12, the family of the American star confirmed his death. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“We are all very dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women, and again, a big thank you to Lifetime for creating this platform. All of us, especially Larissa who played this victim, are committed to that cause,” the filmmaker said during a virtual panel. “We talked about it, each one of us, that this was our mission.”

The Hollywood artist was going to mark her big return to lifetime this year, after having starred in three productions for the cable channel (Gracie’s Choice in 2004, Fatal Desire in 2006 and Girl Fight in 2011).

Anne Heche She had been hospitalized since August 5, when her blue Mini Cooper crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area (Los Angeles, USA) and the vehicle caught fire. This Friday, before confirming her death, Heche’s family said that she was not expected to survive and she was kept on a ventilator to determine if her organs could be donated.

