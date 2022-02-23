The largest amphibian aircraft in the world

China already has the latest prototype of the AG600 ready, its amphibious aircraft, which will work providing coverage throughout the South China Sea.

They have been doing tests on land and sea since 2017, in fact a few years ago they published this video showing what it is capable of:

The objective is to cover a controversial area, since China claimed sovereignty over the region, with important areas of oil and natural gas, and with very important maritime trade routes and fisheries in the world.

They want to make sure they dominate an area that affects the food security of millions of people, and nothing better than the world’s largest amphibious aircraft to help with the task.

It’s not a fighter plane, but it can carry personnel and equipment, all in the size of a Boeing 737. It seats 50 passengers and can cruise at about 500 km/h for about 12 hours nonstop.

At the moment China indicates that it will only be used in maritime patrols and search and rescue operations, as well as to observe ocean environments and explore resources.

How is the AG600

As you can see in the video, it has a boat underneath to land on the water. Upon reaching the ground, the aircraft rocks the rear wheels while the nosewheel comes off the front.

Its design makes it ideal as a firefighting measure, since the boat-shaped part, which allows the plane to do water skiing, could collect up to 12 tons of water in just 20 seconds, which would help to put out fires. up to 4,000 square meters.

It uses WJ-6 turboprop engines, engines based on those already used in the Ai-20 series in the 1950s. Now the plane has been assembled for a few weeks, and a few days ago the four prototype engines were tested.