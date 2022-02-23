Tech News

The largest amphibian aircraft in the world

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

China already has the latest prototype of the AG600 ready, its amphibious aircraft, which will work providing coverage throughout the South China Sea.

They have been doing tests on land and sea since 2017, in fact a few years ago they published this video showing what it is capable of:

The objective is to cover a controversial area, since China claimed sovereignty over the region, with important areas of oil and natural gas, and with very important maritime trade routes and fisheries in the world.

They want to make sure they dominate an area that affects the food security of millions of people, and nothing better than the world’s largest amphibious aircraft to help with the task.

It’s not a fighter plane, but it can carry personnel and equipment, all in the size of a Boeing 737. It seats 50 passengers and can cruise at about 500 km/h for about 12 hours nonstop.

At the moment China indicates that it will only be used in maritime patrols and search and rescue operations, as well as to observe ocean environments and explore resources.

How is the AG600

As you can see in the video, it has a boat underneath to land on the water. Upon reaching the ground, the aircraft rocks the rear wheels while the nosewheel comes off the front.

Its design makes it ideal as a firefighting measure, since the boat-shaped part, which allows the plane to do water skiing, could collect up to 12 tons of water in just 20 seconds, which would help to put out fires. up to 4,000 square meters.

It uses WJ-6 turboprop engines, engines based on those already used in the Ai-20 series in the 1950s. Now the plane has been assembled for a few weeks, and a few days ago the four prototype engines were tested.

Previous articleIs Truth really a free app? If it doesn’t work, it’s Apple’s fault!
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

The largest amphibian aircraft in the world

China already has the latest prototype of the AG600 ready, its amphibious aircraft, which will work providing coverage...
Apple

Is Truth really a free app? If it doesn’t work, it’s Apple’s fault!

What if Truth it wasn't really like that true how does it call its name? There is...
Apple

Apple stops requiring the use of a mask in Apple…

February 2022. Now look back and remember what happened in March 2020. We have to remember that due...
Mobile

The 5G chip in the iPhone 14 will be better, and this is good for the battery

One of the most important features that phones have is their autonomy. If this is not...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.