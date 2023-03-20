The Kremlin against Apple: Russia bans iPhones for government officials

There Russia is starting to prepare for the next ones general election of 2024 and in view of the important electoral appointment it is strengthening the computer surveillance measures against all the government officials who will be involved in the operation. On the other hand, the local authorities are well aware of the risks of interference by an external country, given that Russia has been caught out several times precisely in this respect, which is why it has begun to take countermeasures to prevent government officials from using devices at risk such as… iPhone!

THE RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT AGAINST APPLE

The news comes directly from Reuters, where an article published in the Russian newspaper Kommersant is reported. From this article it emerges that an executive order has been issued requiring all persons involved with the electoral process to abandon their iPhones and switch to devices with a different operating system by April 1stsince Apple’s platform is no longer considered secure.

Representatives of the Kremlin did not confirm the indiscretion, suggesting however that the use of smartphones is strongly discouraged for any type of official activity, given the lack of security of the devices. But it seems there are testimonials from people who took part in the first meeting in which the new measure was announced – held by Sergei Kiriyenko, one of Putin’s loyalists and first deputy head of cabinet of the Presidential Administration – from which emerges the intention to hit Apple products. “It’s over for iPhones: throw them away or give them to children“one of the participants in the meeting seems to have said.