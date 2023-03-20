5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleThe Kremlin against Apple: Russia bans iPhones for government officials

The Kremlin against Apple: Russia bans iPhones for government officials

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1049941.jpeg
1049941.jpeg
- Advertisement -

There Russia is starting to prepare for the next ones general election of 2024 and in view of the important electoral appointment it is strengthening the computer surveillance measures against all the government officials who will be involved in the operation. On the other hand, the local authorities are well aware of the risks of interference by an external country, given that Russia has been caught out several times precisely in this respect, which is why it has begun to take countermeasures to prevent government officials from using devices at risk such as… iPhone!

THE RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT AGAINST APPLE

The news comes directly from Reuters, where an article published in the Russian newspaper Kommersant is reported. From this article it emerges that an executive order has been issued requiring all persons involved with the electoral process to abandon their iPhones and switch to devices with a different operating system by April 1stsince Apple’s platform is no longer considered secure.

- Advertisement -

Representatives of the Kremlin did not confirm the indiscretion, suggesting however that the use of smartphones is strongly discouraged for any type of official activity, given the lack of security of the devices. But it seems there are testimonials from people who took part in the first meeting in which the new measure was announced – held by Sergei Kiriyenko, one of Putin’s loyalists and first deputy head of cabinet of the Presidential Administration – from which emerges the intention to hit Apple products. “It’s over for iPhones: throw them away or give them to childrenone of the participants in the meeting seems to have said.

It seems that at the moment there are no indications regarding the other branches of governmentbut this move is likely is not destined to remain an isolated case, also because it is based on the assumption that Cupertino smartphones can turn into spy devices that benefit the West, an accusation Apple is not new to in Russia. It will be interesting to understand which platform and company will be chosen by the Russian government for devices that he will be recommending to his officers over the next few weeks. On the other hand, if the criterion is that of security, there are very few real alternatives that can be adopted.

Apple’s hardware subscription is delayed indefinitely
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Tchia Review: a cathartic journey in New Caledonia, also on PS Plus

There is a world very distant from ours, both in geographical location and in...
How to?

Hereford World Map – How to Analyze the Largest Existing Medieval Map Online

The Hereford Mappa Mundi (Hereford World Map) is a large-scale map of the world...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.