The King of TV: what is real or fiction in the series about Silvio Santos? | TC Detective

The second season of the series the king of tv premiered at the end of last March on Star Plus and still arouses controversy in the media and social networks. She is accused of inserting situations that do not apply in Silvio Santos’ life. After all, what is real or fiction in the production made by Disney for its streaming platform, in this new season? Detective TechSmart found out and tells you the highlights below.

New hire at SBT

In the quest to defeat Globo at the top of the audience, the series shows that Silvio Santos hired Karan (Erom Cordeiro), then an employee of Magazine Piauí – a possible reference to Magazine Luiza –, to leverage the numbers. However, the initiative ended up having the opposite effect. By changing the channel's programming and placing "Homem do Baú" less loose and without an audience, the professional caused the first defeat in the history of "Programa Silvio Santos", in Faustão's debut on the competitor. In reality, this channel movement never occurred.

Silvio Santos talk show?

The production also shows one of Karan's attempts to boost the station's audience with the creation of the "Silvio Santos Night Show". It consisted of a talk show hosted by the channel's owner. The program was portrayed with a series of inspirations from "Jô Soares Onze e Meia". However, he never existed in the real history of SBT.

Nice Sunday

One of SBT's ratings successes in the 1990s, "Domingo Legal" made its debut in early 1993. However, the series portrays the beginning of the program as if it were in January 1991. During the premiere, the production of Star Plus shows that the Sunday broadcast of Silvio Santos broadcast the famous erection of the actor Van Damme live, while dancing with Gretchen on stage. However, the fact actually occurred in 2001. Another point addressed in the king of tv is in the war for Sunday's Ibope. The attraction portrays that Silvio made "Domingo Legal" deliver to his program when the audience was at its peak. In real life, the program presented by Gugu always had fixed start and end times.

Patricia’s case and kidnapping

The second season also shows other situations in the personal life of "Homem do Baú". Among them are scenes experienced by daughter Patrícia. One of them consists of the kidnapping, a true fact in the history of the Abravanel family – however with some elements that we will discuss in the following topic –, but it did not occur in 1999, but in 2001. Another shows a supposed romance between her and one of the members of the band Dominó, in the late 1980s. affair, Gugu Liberato's very rigid attitude towards the boss's daughters is still noticeable. However, this case did not exist, since Patricia was a child at the time.

BBB and House of Artists

In the king of tv, Karan takes the proposal to make "Big Brother" to Silvio Santos and warns about Globo's interest in the reality show. The broadcaster's owner questions the public's interest in the format and does not take the project forward. During the kidnapping of the family, upon seeing people's repercussions regarding the fact, the series shows Silvio asking the kidnapper if he would be attracted to such a program, explaining the idea he had received. With the positive response, he decides to create the "House of Artists". In reality, in fact, Endemol even offered, in 2000, "Big Brother" to Silvio Santos. SBT even had access to the complete "manual" on how to carry out the reality show, from indications of how the house should be, to profiles of individuals to place. However, there is no evidence that Silvio would have asked about the attraction to his daughter's kidnapper. After the proposal did not get off the ground, the Dutch company decided to offer it to Globo. Meanwhile, SBT made its own version with "Casa dos Artistas". A year later, the Dutch court even condemned the channel for plagiarism. Silvio Santos' broadcaster also lost a lawsuit filed in Europe in 2015, in an amount close to R$ 18 million. So, do you know of more examples of fiction told in the series O Rei da TV? Tell us in the space below.