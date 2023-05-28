the kindle scribe gets an update with exciting new features

- Advertisement -

Since its launch in November last year, we’ve been seeing a lot of updates solid that reach the electronic book Kindle Scribe, and this speaks highly of Amazon. As of today, she broke free a new which adds four features to the device with the goal of making it more useful.

While we did notice that the Scribe was missing some features at launch that we thought could be useful, Amazon has made up for all of this with updates the company has been rolling out on a regular basis. Thus, progress is made steadilywhich makes those who have one of these eReaders see that it is worth it and that they get the most out of using their stylus.

The new options coming to the Kindle Scribe

Perhaps the most useful feature that is being activated is the one called as Lasso Selection Tool. It can be used in any writing creation and allows users to easily surround specific parts of handwritten text to resize, move, copy, cut or paste into any other writing area (such as notebooks, sticky notes or PDFs). This will help you take full advantage of being able to move items around as needed.

The next feature is Convert to Text on Export. This allows the Scribe to convert handwritten text into .TXT files, which can then be emailed using the device’s export options. This will make it easier than ever to share notes between users without having to retype anything by hand.

The other news of the update

Some are also included general improvements in PDF reading with the new update. These include the Kindle Scribe’s ability to toggle between portrait and landscape viewing modes; trim margins to increase font size; select text to highlight it; and also add text notes or use the Internet to look up words or phrases. Overall, this advancement makes Amazon’s device a better choice for reading documents, as it can be more customizable than other e-readers and doesn’t require the use of multiple devices to look up definitions.

Finally, another of the characteristics that are activated today is the existence of a new type of content which will be available exclusively on Kindle Scribe. This is for writing in books and other types of content designed specifically for entering text, such as crossword puzzles, Sudoku puzzles, or guided journals. This is an addition that has been in demand since the launch of the electronic book, since it adds more value to the device with respect to the functionalities it allows.

