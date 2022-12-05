The Kindle Scribe gets a tough competitor: the Lenovo Yoga Paper E-Ink

Not long ago, Amazon announced that it was launching a new device that merges e-books with a notebook – the Kindle Scribe. And, all this, without abandoning the use of the electronic ink screen. Well, today a team that is its direct competition has been made official. We talk about Lenovo Yoga Paper E-Ink.

It was known that this product was in development, even Lenovo itself had shown some progress on what it would be like, but it was not thought that it would be officially launched on the market so quickly. The fact is that we are talking about a model that has many virtues that make it an important competition for the well-known online store. An example of what we say is that it has a large number of configuration options. Without going any further, it is possible from modify the brightness or color temperature that is displayed on the screen -always grayscale- in a very simple way.

On the other hand, it is important to note that the finish of this Lenovo Yoga Paper E-Ink is very striking. has been used aluminum with high quality CBC finish so that the premium feeling is always present. Also, when it comes to ergonomics, there is good news, since the thickness of this device is only 5.5 millimeters. The screen even has a matte finish so that the effects of light do not affect it practically at all.

Lenovo

One screen with many options

The use of an electronic ink panel makes it a different device. This component has the dimensions of 10.3 inches and, contrary to what happens with other panels of this type, it does not have a flickering effect. Therefore, we are talking about a very high image quality without causing any eye strain. In what has to do with the definition, there is no problem because this model offers a pixel density above 300ppp.

Lenovo

As we have indicated before, this Lenovo product allows freehand writing on its screen, for which a stylus of Wacom that is of a high precision. Thus, the latency of this element is 23 milliseconds and reaches 4096 levels of sensitivity. Therefore, it is possible to use with its tip in almost lateral contact and, in addition, with excellent comfort, so the user experience is fantastic.

Some more details of this Lenovo product

For starters, your compatibility is excellent because everything that is done inside it can be synchronized with equipment of all kinds: Android, iOS, Harmony OS and even computers. On the other hand, Lenovo has confirmed that it will be possible to install third-party applications via wireless connection (Wifi) to increase the usage options it offers. It even integrates an online translation service that is very useful.

Finally, the sale price of the Lenovo Yoga Paper E-Ink is 2,999 yuan, which in exchange remains in about 407 euros. A figure that is not bad at all considering that we are talking about a new product range and the size of its electronic ink screen.

