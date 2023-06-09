The judge listens to the lawyer who used ChatGPT to prepare a case

- Advertisement -

We already told you about it a few weeks ago, the lawyer who used ChatGPT to create references for a court case, without suspecting that these references had never existed.

Yesterday was the first day of the trial, and it is very relevant in the world of technology, because it can be a precedent for the use of ChatGPT in this sector.

The fact is that we are talking about a lawyer named Steven Schwartz, who used ChatGPT to investigate a court case. This artificial intelligence resource generated a series of false information, which led Schwartz to include in his writing references to completely fabricated cases. Now, Schwartz and his associate Peter LoDuca are appearing before a judge in Manhattan, and things are not looking good for them. This situation has been embarrassing both personally and professionally, and could have a lasting impact on the reputations of the lawyers involved.

a serious mistake

During the court hearing, Federal Judge Kevin Castel questioned Schwartz and LoDuca about the fictitious quotes and opinions generated by ChatGPT. The judge mentioned a fabricated case called “Varghese vs. China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.” and asked them if it made any sense to them. The lawyers didn’t have much to say, except to point out how convincing all the false information generated by ChatGPT sounded.

The weight of responsibility

Schwartz has apologized for the incident, claiming he was unaware of ChatGPT’s ability to fabricate full court opinions and subpoenas. He has expressed deep embarrassment on both a personal and professional level that these items will be around for years to come. For his part, LoDuca regretted not having been more skeptical and admitted that he cannot change what has been done, ensuring that this situation will never happen again.

Lessons learned and the importance of verification

The Schwartz and LoDuca case serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of verification and critical judgment when using artificial intelligence tools in legal research. Although AI tools can be helpful in finding relevant information, legal professionals must be responsible and verify the accuracy and authenticity of the information generated. Legal research involves corroboration and validation from reliable sources.

It’s critical to remember that AI tools like ChatGPT are designed to complement human capabilities, but cannot replace the critical thinking and analysis of legal professionals. Human oversight is essential to ensure the integrity and accuracy of information used in court cases.

The incident involving Steven Schwartz and Peter LoDuca highlights the challenges and responsibilities that come with using artificial intelligence tools in the legal arena. The use of AI is essential to analyze cases from the past and extract ideas already written, but using ChatGPT as an information search engine is not a good idea.