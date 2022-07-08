HomeTech NewsThe James Webb surprises us with a test image

The James Webb surprises us with a test image

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
james webb 1 1000x600.jpg
james webb 1 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

The countdown for NASA to show us the first images captured by James Webb is coming to an end. except imponderables, Next Tuesday, July 12, we will be able to see, for the first time, the final result of a project born last century, and that after multiple delays and cost increases, finally began its journey to the cosmos last Christmas. A milestone that many of us celebrate with great joy, but with a lot of work still ahead.

Since its arrival at the Lagrange point L2, the James Webb has dedicated these months to the deployment and commissioning of its mirrors and systems, a wide set of procedures of maximum precision, essential to guarantee that the telescope works correctly and that the deployment of the mirrors has been adequate, to avoid errors, distortions, etc. And during these processes, the James Webb has sent some control images, like the ones we could see last March.

[mb_related_posts1]

Once the telescope is fully operational, it will not send all the images it captures back to Earth. Some of them are used, internally by James Webb himself, for their operation.. Thus, they are not sent to our planet because it is unnecessary and the bandwidth is limited, so it will be dedicated to transmitting the images necessary for scientific projects that rely on telescope observations.

The James Webb surprises us with a test image

How to easily know if someone is spying on your Gmail account

However, with the first images still a few days away and the James Webb starting to work non-stop, the team realized they had a bit of bandwidth to spare, so they decided collect FGS images (Fine Guidance Sensor), a fundamental component of the guidance system, to observe the views of the telescope through an instrument necessary for its navigation.

The image, shared by NASA, is actually a composition from 72 shots captured by the FGS over 32 hours, and what we see in it are some stars in the foreground and a sea of ​​bright galaxies in the background. And I don’t know about your case, but for me, observing all those points in the background, and thinking that each one of them is a galaxy, is fascinating to me at the same time and causes me a sensation that is difficult to describe, but that I can summarize in two points: How small we are, and how absurd it would be if there were no other life than ours, don’t you think?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

What’s new on Pinterest to become the home of online shopping

We're back on Pinterest and its destiny as the potential ultimate e-commerce platform as...
Tech News

Twitter tests CoTweets

If just yesterday, when talking about third-party feeds, I mentioned that Twitter has already...
Europe

Belgian consumers struggle as supermarket prices keep rising

Buying in supermarkets has become more expensive across Europe. In Belgium, rising inflation is pushing consumers...
Android

Windows Subsystem for Android improves its network support in Windows 11

Windows 11 is not only the latest version of the well-known Microsoft system, but...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...

© 2021 voonze.com.