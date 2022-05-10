The iPod touch is discontinued by Apple, ending a 20-year cycle

Apple has ended the life of a product with which it could live and enjoy many years of profits and evolutions, the iPod has come to an end, leaving the iPod touch brand discontinued. The device will be available while supplies last, you read that right, the iPod is gone.

Farewell to a great, a music great: the iPod

Let’s do a quick memory of what the iPod touch meant. Launched in 2007, a success for those users who were not 100% convinced of having an iPhone. A device that was having constant changes and then began to have them very slowly. The last one released is the seventh generation, presented in 2019 with an A10 chip (the same as the iPhone 7). Much was said that Apple would give him a worthy farewell but it was not.

The iPod touch was the last product in the iPod catalog at Applethe approach this product will take will be the same as the original iMac Pro and HomePod. Through the press release entitled “Music is still alive”, Apple summarizes that users enjoy music on iPhone, Apple TV, HomePod mini and Apple Watch. “The spirit of the iPod lives on in today’s Apple product line,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

The iPhone ended up being bigger than the iPod touch

There is no doubt that the iPhone took the role of Apple’s biggest product. It is the one that has given him the highest income and that has released an impressive number of versions. To show a button, the iPhone is renewed year after year. The iPod touch introduced new generations every 2 or 3 years. The reality reached a device that had a lot of competition around it. The iPod was an innovative device at the time, as Steve Jobs once said, so many songs had never fit into such a small device.

The end of the iPod that resisted until the last moment. An iPod that was presented for the first time in that distant 2001 with that phrase “1000 songs in your pocket”. It had several versions, even the smallest ones like the iPod shuffle. The iPad nano, iPod classic and iPod touch accompanied him in the following evolutions.

Still have an iPod touch? A classic iPod? Tell us the memories you have of this device in the comment box.