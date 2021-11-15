The iPhone X with USB-C port has finally sold for $ 86,001

Recently, a student attracted attention by equipping an iPhone with a fully functional USB-C port, with the possibility of charging and data transfer.

The hype Surrounding this “first” USB-C iPhone took quite unexpected forms, so the student launched an auction on eBay to sell his engineering project to the highest bidder.

In the description, Pillonel explained what was really at stake: «The new owner of the phone has secured a ‘true collector’s item for all Apple fans’, but according to the conditions of the offer, you agree not to restore, update or erase the phone, not to use it as a daily device and not to manipulate the internal components. The buyer could also talk for 30 minutes with the creator of the device to answer any questions.

The price went up very quickly. A few days ago, there were offers above $ 100,000. But these bidders probably backed down, because today the smartphone sold for $ 86,001.

At least that’s what various media outlets report as iMore as the offer itself can no longer be viewed on eBay.

For reference, a refurbished iPhone X costs around 300 euros on Amazon. Apple launched it in 2017 at a price starting at 1,149 euros, so the student has made a good profit with his project.



