The iPhone with USB Type-C will arrive sooner than expected according to Bloomberg

The iPhone 15 series is coming in 2023 with some “bigger changes”, including a USB-C connector to the well-known analyst bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2022-09-25/should-i-buy-the-iphone-14-pro-max-if-i-have-an-iphone-13-wait-until-iphone-15-l8he7uvv?sref=ExbtjcSG">Mark Gurmann from Bloomberg.

The company has apparently already started testing the new feature ahead of the implementation of the EU law that will require all new phones to have USB-C ports by fall 2024.

Bloomberg claims that Apple could release nomenclature when it launches the iPhone 15 next year, substituting the term “Pro Max” for “Ultra. This change wouldn’t be that surprising, since Apple released the new Watch Ultra earlier this month, and it also offers an M1 Ultra processor.

Ross Young, specialized in the display market, also it states that the new Dynamic Island could come standard on all iPhone 15 models, not just on the Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra) models.

Finally, Apple could launch new Macs later this year — including the updated M2 and M2 Pro Mac Minis and the 14- and 16-inch M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros — and the 11- and 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros. inches.

The company may not hold an event next month to announce these devices, as previously . Gurman says that Apple could introduce its products in much less crowded formats, such as press releases, website updates and media briefings.