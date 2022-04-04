Apple will be forced to allow the installation of apps from outside the App Store according to the initial proposal of the Digital Markets Law (DMA), which was about to become law this week.

In addition to allowing third-party stores on your platform, Apple would also be forced to allow users to install apps from third-party sources. (a practice known as sideloading) and to allow developers to use the App Store without using Apple’s payment systems.

“We believe that the owner of a smartphone should have the freedom to choose how to use it”says European Commission spokesman Johannes Bahrke.

“This freedom includes being able to opt for alternative sources of apps on your smartphone. With DMA, a smartphone owner will still be able to enjoy the secure services of the default app store on their smartphones. Also, if the user wishes, the DMA will allow them to opt out of other secure app stores.”

When will this Law come into force?

The WFD has not yet been voted into law by the European Parliament, but it is expected to pass without much trouble. This could mean that the DMA comes into force as early as October this year.

EU member states will then be able to choose how exactly to transpose the EU law into national law.

How will it affect Apple?

Apple strongly opposes sideloading on the iPhone, arguing that it would compromise the security of its platform.

Last year, Cook claimed that loading apps on the iPhone outside of the App Store would not be in the best interest of user security and privacy. It would not only destroy the security of the iPhone, but also other privacy initiatives such as App Store privacy labels or app tracking transparency.

Although the Mac has long allowed users to download applications from outside Apple’s official store, Apple has argued that this approach is not appropriate on the iPhone because these devices carry more sensitive information.

The EU believes that Apple’s security concerns can be mitigated by putting choice in the hands of users, allowing them to select in their device settings and choose where they feel comfortable installing apps from.

When asked for comment, Apple said it is concerned that “Some provisions of the DMA will create unnecessary privacy and security vulnerabilities for our users, while others will prohibit us from charging for intellectual property in which we invest heavily.”



