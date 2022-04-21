MobileiphoneTech News

The iPhone that will really be all screen will arrive in 2024 according to Kuo

By: Abraham

Date:

In recent years, smartphone manufacturers have focused on reducing the bezels that surround the phone’s screen and turning its front end into an “all screen.”

According to a report from Ming Chi Kuo, Apple’s iPhone could be a real “all screen” in 2024.

The iPhone 16 Pro will come with the Face ID system and a selfie camera under the screen meaning there would no longer be a need for a notch.

The prediction is very risky, since we are talking about three generations later, and Apple’s plans may change until then, but Kuo thinks that Apple has completely abandoned the idea of ​​an under-display Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

Kuo is not alone in predicting this. Ross Young, another well-known expert in the screen industry, said in march that the Face ID under the screen will come to the iPhone 16, while the Touch ID under the screen will never arrive.

As for the notch, Kuo has already predicted that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a pill-shaped cutout at the top instead of a full notch.

