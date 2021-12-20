The iPhone SE with 5G connectivity is very close to starting its manufacture

The iPhone SE is desperately looking for a third generation, after a last launch just in the first moments of the pandemic in March 2020. Then, the cheap device of those from Cupertino made the leap from looking like a vitaminized iPhone 5, to staying with the same forms of the last models with Home button of the year 2017: the iPhone 8 that accompanied the brand new iPhone X of the tenth anniversary.

Already at the beginning of this 2021 many sources spoke of the arrival of a new iPhone SE to the market, thus adopting the new launch calendars of, for example, the iPad Pro, which went from being seen every three years to doing so annually. But no, it seems that Apple is looking for stability in the range of smartphones and that is why the second generation has had two years of absolute validity: from 2020 to … 2022?

Another model next year?

That’s what the sources seem to indicate right now, though They fail to reveal if we are facing a third generation or a review of the iPhone SE March 2020 to which they would have added 5G connectivity and some extra components to update its power and performance. This is the case of RAM and the processor model, already in the storage options, which have changed with the iPhone 13, they would keep the old variant of only 64GB in force.

FRANCIS MASCARENHAS REUTERS

So things, This iPhone SE is on the verge of starting production for a launch that we could set within the first quarter of 2022. That is, almost certainly with our sights focused on a release in March, like its predecessor in 2020. And with it, would come a Retina HD LCD screen of 4.7 inches and the lifelong Home button with its built-in Touch ID. So any attempt to embed Face ID in a mobile with the old Cupertino form factor is dismissed.

In addition to all the above, this iPhone SE would carry Apple’s A15 processor, with 3GB of RAM And here comes the important thing, a Plus variant with 4. So new users of this model could choose a device with a larger screen, 5G and a camera that, although without the watermarks of the most recent models, would maintain that resolution. of 12MP in which Apple has been anchored for years.

