The iPhone SE of 2023 would increase the size of the screen and the price

- Advertisement -

Manzana has great confidence in the commercial solidity of the but after seeing that the fourteenth generation could raise the , it seems that the company has been able to feel the need to launch a new iPhone SE model, one of the “economic” lines of its well-known smartphones, or at least that is what it seems. makes think the latest rumors about the next movements of the Cupertino giant.

apple would be preparing a new generation of the iPhone SE whose design would be inspired by that of the iPhone XR, another “economic” line of the bitten apple. I would equip a 6.1-inch LCD compared to 4.7 inches of the still current generation, which was presented last March. We recall that the 2020 generation of the iPhone SE is in terms of design little more than a revision of the old iPhone 8, a recipe that Apple has recycled at least to a large extent for the current iPhone SE 5G.

- Advertisement -

In other words, the 2023 generation of the iPhone SE would introduce some radical changes in terms of size and aesthetic finish. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International, has said that they expect “Apple to launch a new iPhone SE in 2023 with a larger screen than the 1H22 SE at 4.7 inches and 4GB of memory (compared to 3GB in the 1H22). I KNOW)”. As for the 5G connection, this would remain the same as that of the 2022 model, with 5G, but without millimeter band (mmWave), while the data storage would start at 128GB compared to the current 64GB.

Due to an alleged design inspired by that of the iPhone XR, the 2023 generation of the iPhone SE is expected to equip a camera inside a notch on the front with Face ID support. Other features that could be implemented or improved are a 12-megapixel rear camera, obtaining the IP67 certificate for resistance to dust and water, a battery with a clearly higher capacity and a 4nm A16 Bionic SoC that would equate it in technology to what it points to will be implemented in the iPhone 14 and its Max variant.

The improvements that the 2023 generation of the iPhone SE will presumably incorporate would lead to an in the base price of $429 (529 euros in Spain with VAT included) of the 2022 model, which would move the SE line away from the less wealthy pockets. Will Apple be forced to lower the price later? We’ll see.

As we have already said, it is important to keep in mind that all these are just rumors, so the information about the 2023 generation of the iPhone SE could change over the months.