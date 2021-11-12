The iPhone SE 3 would come out in 2022 and it would not change …

Apple

While there have been rumors that the iPhone SE 3 would be based on the iPhone XR, all reliable sources point to a design update much less interesting. A new report says the iPhone SE 2022 will still have a screen of 4.7 inch, which clearly indicates that it will continue to be based on the form factor of the iPhone 8. It is also suggested that it could be called SE Plus, but it is most likely a misunderstanding. Background In June, the leading analyst from Manzana, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone SE third generation would be launched in 2022 and that the design would remain practically unchanged but that there would be improvements internally.

Kuo believe that two big updates will be the 5G and a updated processor.

After the 5G will arrive for the first time at the line of iPhone 12 from Manzana last fall, the iPhone SE it would be the company’s first entry-price iPhone with the technology.

Kuo reiterates that the other major change will be a processor upgrade.

The latest in iPhone SE 3

Ross Young mentioned the lack of significant design changes.

“We know that the next iPhone LCD will be presented in 2022 and it will be called SE Plus with the same 4.7-inch LCD screen as the 8 along with the 5G. “

The only part of this claim that seems unlikely is the name. Yes OK “Plus” could refer to the higher speeds offered by the 5G, Manzana has historically used the word Plus for models with larger screens, so it wouldn’t make much sense for a model of 4.7 inches.

It seems more likely that this was a misunderstood and that the name Plus is reserved for a device of 6.1 inch that is rumored for him 2023 or 2024.