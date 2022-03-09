The iPhone SE 3 is now official: design, features and price of the new Apple phone

Today we had a very important appointment with Apple to present us with its latest news. And one of the most anticipated was the company’s new budget phone. No sooner said than done: the iPhone SE 3 is now official. A continuous device whose design will not be exactly its great exponent.

A well-equipped phone that stands out for having 5G supportso it is a decaffeinated model but aimed at users who want to buy an iPhone without having to pay too much.

Design and features of the iPhone SE 3

At the design level, we see that it is traced to its predecessor, the 2020 iPhone SE, including the Touch ID button. keeps the IP67 certification to ensure resistance to water and dust.

On a technical level we find a 4.7-inch screen made up of a Retina HD LCD panel and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, so its multimedia section has not changed either. When we lift the hood, we do see an A15 Bionic processor, the same SoC as the iPhone 13. One of the great news of this terminal since it will guarantee that the performance of the iPhone SE 3 meets expectations.

enlarge photo iPhone SE 3 Colors Manzana

And considering that arrives with iOS 15, you will have no problem using all kinds of applications and games. In the photographic section we see a single 12-megapixel sensor with Deep Fusion and Smart HDR 4. They have not given much more information about it, but the iPhone SE 3 camera points ways despite having a single lens.

We see another surprise in the battery, since the company has guaranteed better autonomy thanks to the energy efficiency offered by its A15 Bionic processor. Available in 64 / 128 / 256 GB versions, this phone can be reserved from March 11. According to the iPhone SE 3 release date and pricewill be available for purchase on March 18, available in black, white and red, at a price that part of the 529 euros for the 64 GB model.

Without a doubt, a very interesting model, although its price is significantly higher than expected. Rumors suggested that the company with the bitten apple would surprise by offering this terminal at a price that would not exceed $300. In the end, this has not been the case, although seeing the hardware that this terminal hides, especially due to the A15 Bionic processor that the most powerful phones of the brand mount, we are facing a new model that may be the next great sales success of the company of the bitten apple.

