The iPhone SE 2022 could be presented next week. What do we expect from him?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Little by little we are getting to know new details of the next Apple phone, the long-awaited iPhone SE 2022. The first rumors bet that its launch would take place in April of this year, but it seems that the times have been shortened.

Or at least, the date on which this iPhone SE 2022 will be presented will be earlier, since the company with the bitten apple has confirmed that his next Apple event will take place on March 8.

Apple confirms the date of its next keynote

We are talking about a press conference where the American giant will present its new generation of MacBook laptops, as well as different Mac models with which it will continue to be one of the great references when it comes to buying computer equipment. Of course, for the iPad with a folding screen, we will still have to wait a bit.

But it will not be the only novelty of the manufacturer, since we can expect the arrival of the iPhone SE 2022which would replace the iPhone SE 2020. In addition, Belkin, one of Apple’s main partners, has mistakenly published a new screen protector on Amazon Japan corresponding to the iPhone SE 3, which would be the next model to be presented by the firm.

iPhone SE 2022 Screen Protector

enlarge photo

iPhone SE 2022 Screen Protector amazon

And considering that the availability of this screen saver is from March 10, Two days after the device was unveiled, it makes perfect sense that the iPhone SE 2022 is just around the corner.

As if that wasn’t enough, Apple has reduced the production of the iPhone SE 2020, which makes it clear that its factories have begun mass-producing its successor. Let’s see what we know about Apple’s new cheap iPhone.

What to expect from the iPhone SE 2022

According to the latest rumours, this phone would have an A15 Bionic processor, a rear and a front camera, in addition to a design very similar to that of the iPhone SE. Regarding the unlocking technology, Apple will surely dispense with FaceID to bet on TouchID with the aim of reducing the cost of this terminal as much as possible.

More than anything because this iPhone SE 2022, which would have 5G connectivity, could surprise with a scandal price: between 200 and 300 euros. Without a doubt, it would be a blow to the waterline of the entry and middle range of Android. Because the idea of ​​being able to buy such a cheap iPhone will make many users jump to iOS.

It is too early to confirm this information, and on March 8 Apple will give us all the details, in addition to showing its new cheap phone and confirming the price of the iPhone SE 2022. But if so, it will be one of the great bombshells of the year.

