HomeTech GiantsAppleThe iPhone recognizes when (and how much) it is wet, and adjusts...

The iPhone recognizes when (and how much) it is wet, and adjusts itself | Patent

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
997146.jpeg
997146.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Next to patents Very ambitiousperhaps even utopian at times, such as the one for MacBook, Apple Watch, iPhone and company totally made of glass, there are others more concrete, more achievable immediately. This is the case of what the US patent office, the USPTO, granted to Apple a few days ago about a software solution that allows an electronic device – an iPhone not too recent in the sketches of the patent – to recognize when it operates in humid contexts or with the screen covered with water.

It must have happened to many to notice the effect that water has on the touch of an electronic object, especially since many smartphones are resistant to liquids and perhaps we allow ourselves the luxury of cleaning it under the tap. This is why Apple has included a dedicated mode in the Watches that basically turns off the touch of the watch when you are in the pool. The point is that must be set before entering the water, while in the patent the men from Cupertino illustrated how the device can recognize extraordinary conditions for itself and set – by yourself – a special mode that does not block all operations, as happens on the Watches.

[mb_related_posts1]
UNDERWATER, WET AND DRY MODE: THE THREE ON THE SCREEN OF APPLE

The system studied by Apple, as can be seen from the images, not only detects humidity, but can even recognize two circumstances which are associated with two different modes: a, the wet modewhen the display is wet, the other, the underwater modewhen it is completely submerged in water. It is the same images attached to the patent that suggest concrete scenarios. You enter the water and immerse the phone: an environmental pressure sensor controls the underwater mode which could automatically invoke a simplified camera interface, in the example with only two buttonsone for photos the other for videos.



Then the phone is brought above the surface of the water, the display is naturally wet and so are fingers and fingertips. The pressure sensor detects the new condition and orders the wet modethat restores some of the functions typical of the iPhone shooting interface, but not all. It should be noted that the size of the keys on the screen and the distance between them gradually becomes greater as humidity increases, since the presence of water affects the ability of the touch to identify with precision where you touch the screen.

Zoom, many new apps support Collaborate Mode and Breakout Rooms

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, análisis: una bestia para jugar y para todo lo demás

Abrir la caja de un móvil denominado como gaming implica echarle mano...
Android

WhatsApp extends the time to delete messages for everyone in any chat

Continuing with its regular updates, beyond the actual news for privacy, this time WhatsApp...
Tech News

Two 3D printers for less than 200 euros, one made of resin and the other FDM

During the last years I have been doing reviews of several 3D printers, both...
Europe

France repatriates 51 women and children from camps in Syria

France repatriated 51 nationals from Syria on Tuesday, including several orphaned children who had...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apps

Android Auto 7.9 is now official: the new beta version could increase the quality of the audio and can now be downloaded

A week after Android Auto hit 7.8 stable, the beta progresses to receive Android...
Editor's Pick

45 iconic movies in a minute: the viral tribute to film history

In difficult times for movie premieres, and in which millions of people chose to...

© 2021 voonze.com.