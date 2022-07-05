The iPhone recognizes when (and how much) it is wet, and adjusts itself | Patent

Next to patents Very ambitiousperhaps even utopian at times, such as the one for MacBook, Apple Watch, iPhone and company totally made of glass, there are others more concrete, more achievable immediately. This is the case of what the US patent office, the USPTO, granted to Apple a few days ago about a software solution that allows an electronic device – an iPhone not too recent in the sketches of the patent – to recognize when it operates in humid contexts or with the screen covered with water.

It must have happened to many to notice the effect that water has on the touch of an electronic object, especially since many smartphones are resistant to liquids and perhaps we allow ourselves the luxury of cleaning it under the tap. This is why Apple has included a dedicated mode in the Watches that basically turns off the touch of the watch when you are in the pool. The point is that must be set before entering the water, while in the patent the men from Cupertino illustrated how the device can recognize extraordinary conditions for itself and set – by yourself – a special mode that does not block all operations, as happens on the Watches.

UNDERWATER, WET AND DRY MODE: THE THREE ON THE SCREEN OF APPLE

The system studied by Apple, as can be seen from the images, not only detects humidity, but can even recognize two circumstances which are associated with two different modes: a, the wet modewhen the display is wet, the other, the underwater modewhen it is completely submerged in water. It is the same images attached to the patent that suggest concrete scenarios. You enter the water and immerse the phone: an environmental pressure sensor controls the underwater mode which could automatically invoke a simplified camera interface, in the example with only two buttonsone for photos the other for videos.







