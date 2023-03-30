The iPhone Pro Max camera will be impressive to release a new sensor

- Advertisement -

We have been hearing rumors about the photographic section of the next generation of Apple phones for some time. The manufacturer of the bitten apple will renew the new family of him very soon, it is expected that the 15 Series see the light in September, and we are already knowing more and more data.

And now it has been Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned analyst specializing in Apple products, who has confirmed what we have been waiting for a long time: the arrival of a periscopic lens to iPhone 15.

We have been with this rumor since the iPhone 14 Pro, but it has never become a reality. Although, of all the leakers, Ming Chi Kuo He was the only one who said that there was nothing about the periscopic , that until the iPhone 15 we will not see this element. And it seems that he has succeeded again.

The periscopic lens will arrive exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro

And now he has just surprised us with his last post on twitter. When the acclaimed Apple analyst speaks, we listen to him since he does not usually fail. And the bombshell that he has dropped is high: there will be a periscopic lens on the iPhone 15, but not on all models.

This was to be expected, since Apple usually leaves the best features for the most vitaminized models. But in this case, the surprise is double since only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a periscopic lens. Yeah, the iPhone 15 Pro will be worse than the Pro Max model for the first time, beyond the size difference.

蘋果 鏡頭 供應商 的 2 個 風險 ： 高 庫存 導致 2q23 衰退 幅度 高於 預期 ， 與 無法 自 潛望鏡相機 鏡頭 中 獲利 / Apple Camera Lens Suppliers Face Two Risks: High Inventory Levels Leading to a Weaker-Than-Expected 2Q23 & suppliers being unable to profit from https://t.co/yGltG3AL59…

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2023

In case you don’t know what a periscopic lens is, we are talking about a telephoto sensor that allows you to capture photos from a distance with great results. Huawei and its P30 were the ones that released this sensor that has established itself in the industry, especially in the high-end. But we know that Apple likes nothing against the current, so for now there has been no iPhone with this element.

Although it seems that it will finally change this year, since in Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest report, he not only states that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first to have this element, but Largan will be the supplier of this element at a price that will be around 4 dollars each unit.

Refering to possible presentation date of the iPhone 15 serieswhich would include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Max, we will have to wait until next September, the date on which the manufacturer will most likely present its new family of phones.

>