The iPhone has a function that protects against epileptic seizures

Dimming flickering lights on iPhone is an important feature for anyone with photosensitive epilepsy.

This security feature, launched with iOS 16.4, automatically detects flashing or strobe lights in video content and dims the screen to mitigate the risk of triggering seizures.

This is very important if you have photosensitive epilepsy or if you live with someone who has it. It can even be a very useful function for those who do not suffer from this disease, since it is common for people without photosensitive epilepsy to feel bad when seeing flashing lights and patterns.

Dim the flashing lights on the iPhone incredibly easily if you follow these steps.

How to Dim Flashing Lights on iPhone

First of all, you need to make sure that you are running at least iOS 16.4 in order to use this feature.

Go to Settings > Accessibility Press Movement Activate Dim the flashing lights

Now you can feel a little safer using your smartphone if you suffer from the negative effects of flashing lights

