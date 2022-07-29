The iPhone does not understand crisis (for now)

- Advertisement -

Many times the luxury sector tends to be resistant to crises, and that is possibly what has happened to Manzanawhich has recently reported in the last fiscal quarter a 2% revenue increase compared to the same period of the previous year. Here the proper functioning of the and services have offset the decline in areas like Mac computers and the iPad.

It seems that the numbers have surprised Wall Street due to the context of the (permanent?) that we have been experiencing since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which has led the world towards a context of high inflation that is being a hard blow to people’s purchasing power. Although in the end what has been detected has been a slowdown in growth, the data has been enough for the company’s shares to have risen 3%.

The iPhonewhich has been the brand’s star product for years, has managed to escape from the downward trend by improve revenue for the company by 3% and with a total of 40,670 million dollars, when estimates were around 38.33 billion dollars. The iPad has generated revenues for a total of 7,220 million compared to the estimated 6,940 million, which represents a decrease of only 2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

For its part, much worse has gone for the division of mac computerswho has only entered 7,380 million dollars compared to the 8,700 estimated, which represents a decrease of 10% compared to revenue earned in the same fiscal quarter a year ago. Dissatisfied with Apple Silicon, excessive prices, or is it that the first thing people do when they feel squeezed is not renew their PC?

In services, Apple shows a better face in economic terms during the last fiscal quarter, although not in all areas. The electronic payment services (EPS) division generated revenue totaling $1.20 per share versus an estimated $1.16, down 8% from the same period last year. However, the division of services has generated 19,600 million dollars compared to the estimated 19,700, which compared to what was entered in the same period of the previous year is transformed into a 12% increase.

In total, and adding other areas, Apple entered a total of 83,000 million dollars during the last fiscal quarter, which exceeds the estimated 82,810 million and represents an increase of 2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Apple registered in the same quarter of the previous year an increase of 36% in its profits, so we are facing a notable decrease, while compared to the previous quarter, the one that ended in March, the increase was 8% . Despite everything, the fact that the corporation manages to improve its income in view of the current context is a source of joy for the people behind it.