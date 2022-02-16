Just seven years after Manzana launched that iteration of its smartphone, the iPhone 6 Plus was included in the vintage list of the company this week. The iPhone 6 Plus, released in September 2014 The iPhone 6Plus (launched in September, 2014) was the first SmartPhone of Manzana to present a 5.5-inch screen In turn, the launch of Iphone 6 but with a smaller screen. Both were the first phones to support ApplePaywhich together with the processor Apple A8 and state-of-the-art camera put them at the top of the best-seller list of Manzana.

The latest update of iOS of iPhone 6Plus It dates back to 2019with service and replacement components now similarly set to power down.

What other products were included in the list of the oldest

Other new residents in the vintage list they are: andl iPad 4 (2014), and the macmini from the end of 2012.

The trio of older devices from now on met the company’s criteria for removing its outdated platforms from the active technology list:

Products are considered vintage when Manzana stopped distributing them for sale about 6 years ago.

Why the iPhone 6 was saved from the list?

The Iphone 6 avoided forced recall thanks to an extended distribution run.

In 2017, Manzana re-launched the product as a mid-range option for iPhone’s more expensive, which made it the first iPhone SE .

That brief revival will allow the Iphone 6 avoid joining the Plus on the vintage list for another couple of years.