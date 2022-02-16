Tech GiantsAppleTech News

The iPhone 6 Plus was included in the “Vintage List” of…

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Just seven years after Manzana launched that iteration of its smartphone, the iPhone 6 Plus was included in the vintage list of the company this week.

The iPhone 6 Plus, released in September 2014

The iPhone 6Plus (launched in September, 2014) was the first SmartPhone of Manzana to present a 5.5-inch screen

In turn, the launch of Iphone 6 but with a smaller screen.

Both were the first phones to support ApplePaywhich together with the processor Apple A8 and state-of-the-art camera put them at the top of the best-seller list of Manzana.

The latest update of iOS of iPhone 6Plus It dates back to 2019with service and replacement components now similarly set to power down.

What other products were included in the list of the oldest

Other new residents in the vintage list they are: andl iPad 4 (2014), and the macmini from the end of 2012.

The trio of older devices from now on met the company’s criteria for removing its outdated platforms from the active technology list:

Products are considered vintage when Manzana stopped distributing them for sale about 6 years ago.

Why the iPhone 6 was saved from the list?

The Iphone 6 avoided forced recall thanks to an extended distribution run.

In 2017, Manzana re-launched the product as a mid-range option for iPhone’s more expensive, which made it the first iPhone SE .

That brief revival will allow the Iphone 6 avoid joining the Plus on the vintage list for another couple of years.

Previous articleIf 20 TB is not enough, there will always be more: Toshiba plans to launch 26, 30 and 40 TB drives
Next article13 “MacBook Pro M2, persistent rumors: continue with the TouchBar, no 120 Hz
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Google already offers app installation progress on the home page in Android 11+

Users of devices under iOS and iPad OS are already more than used to seeing the download and...
Apple

13 “MacBook Pro M2, persistent rumors: continue with the TouchBar, no 120 Hz

The profile of one of the products that Apple should unveil begins to take on more defined features...
Apple

The iPhone 6 Plus was included in the “Vintage List” of…

Just seven years after Manzana launched that iteration of its smartphone, the iPhone 6 Plus was included in...
Tech News

If 20 TB is not enough, there will always be more: Toshiba plans to launch 26, 30 and 40 TB drives

Solid state drives (SSD) have become one of the most used storage options of these times,...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.