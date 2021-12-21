The iPhone 15 will significantly improve its photographic section. How will do?

Little do we get to know new details of the next iPhone generations. The Cupertino-based manufacturer has a very marked roadmap to add new functions and features to iPhone 14 and iPhone 15.

It is too early to confirm any data related to these terminals, but when the acclaimed speaks analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at TF International Securities, an eminence in any subject related to Apple, you have to take his words very seriously.

Now, as the colleagues of MacRumors have collected, Ming-Chi Kuo has sent a note to his customers stating that the iPhone camera technology will take a surprising quality leap.

The iPhone 15 will finally have a periscope camera

The idea of ​​the company of the bitten apple is to bet on a notable improvement in the camera of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15. For this reason, are in contact with Largan Precision, the world’s largest supplier of mobile phone camera lenses based in Taiwan, to make your next smartphones shine.

With this move, it is clear that Apple wants to further improve the photographic section of its phones. Recall that the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are among the models with the best camera on the market. But it seems that the iPhone 14, and the future iPhone 15 are aiming even higher.

To start with, Ming-Chi Kuo states that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhoen 14 Pro Max will have a new camera sensor with 48 megapixel resolution and that it will be capable of recording content in 8K resolution.

Considering that Apple works on its own virtual and augmented reality glasses, it makes perfect sense in the world that its next generation of iPhone phones have Ability to record videos in 8K resolution. They will also have 12 megapixel lenses and pixel binning technology, used by firms such as Samsung for their flagships.

And beware, if that wasn’t enough, the analyst has also talked about the iPhone 15. And watch out for his statements, since Ming-Chi Kuo affirms to his investors that iPhone 15 will feature a periscope lens. Thanks to this element, the optical zoom of this phone will be much more complete compared to previous generations.

As we have indicated, we are facing rumors that must be taken for what they are, leaks. But considering that the source is Ming-Chi Kuo, we can expect a noticeable change in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 camera.

