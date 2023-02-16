The iPhone 15 will have these changes on its screen

The iPhone 15 will have a larger screen on some models

The new models of iPhone 15 they would be close to being launched during the month of September of this year as Manzana has accustomed to its clients around the world. That is why, with a few additional months until the event of presentationit has been possible to know some of the details and characteristics of these new devices at least in regards to its hardware and some Specifications additional.

One of the characteristics that could be modified in the new versions of the cell phone manufactured by Manzana would be the size of the screen would present a modification at least in the model iPhone 15 Pro (although it could also be generated in the version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max). Although there would be no changes in the sizes of the regular models of the devices, it is expected that the most advanced versions will have a screen larger.

However, the inclusion of a screen bigger wouldn’t mean users would have to carry a larger iPhone in their pockets or inside their purses. To enlarge the size of this feature, the developers of the device would have eliminated or at least reduced the space occupied by the edges of the cell phone.

According to the user of Twitter Known as “ShrimpApplePro”, it has been learned that this border removal condition will not only affect the space between the limits of the screen, but also the corners of the screen. cell phone made by Manzana They would have more rounded edges. As a result of these modifications, it will be possible to achieve an increase in 6.7 inches on Pro models to 6.8, which implies a difference of 2.54 millimeters.

Changes in cameras

Another aspect in which users could see significant changes would be in the implementation of a new type of cameras incorporated into the new models of the iPhone 15 and in particular those belonging to the most advanced versions of the cell phone.

As reported by the technology analyst Ming Chi Kuo, these models of iphone will include a new type of lens to the cameras of Apple cell phones called “periscopic”.

However, this modification would be intended only for models that belong to the highest range, which could be called iPhone 15 Pro Max or even iPhone 15 Ultra as some rumors suggest.

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 will include a new type of lens for Apple cell phone cameras called “periscopic”. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

This new kind of Photo cameras could increase the quality of the images captured by the iphone at present, especially when it comes to photographs that require using the system of zoom of cell phones.

Although currently the iPhone can use an optical zoom of up to 3x before going to a zoom digital (which distorts the image and the pixel), this new camera could come to an approach of 10x with less loss in image quality.

The objective of Manzana by adding this new differentiator between the devices regular range and Pro models is to increase the difference in feature to modify the price of the phones it manufactures to boost the sales of the most expensive models and increase their profits, something that was already affected after the low sales of the iPhone 14Plus.

This is why, according to some data leakers and rumors, Apple would be considering the possibility of establishing a new category of iPhone 15 superior to the Pro models that could receive the name of Ultra, although at the moment it has not been confirmed that this will be done. Even from before the launch of the iPhone 14 the existence of a higher level than the iPhone Pro and Pro Max was rumored.