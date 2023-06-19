The iPhone 15 will have a new chip perfect for the use of the Vision Pro

- Advertisement -

Manzana, during the WWDC 2023 event, which took place earlier this month, announced the Vision Pro glasses, along with the new 15-inch MacBook Air. One of the characteristics that distinguishes this accessory from other existing ones is that users will be able to control them with their own hands through the technique called ‘air typing’. But the step will be taken so that the iphone are an option to value.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo The iPhone 15 Pro will “aggressively update the hardware specifications” to create a more “competitive” ecosystem around the Vision Pro. To do this, the new phones are expected to have an improved version of the Ultra Wide Band (UWB) chip. Apple will go from the 16 nm of the current component to the more advanced seven nanometers with the aim of achieving better performance in phones and lower energy consumption in close communications.

The best that are expected with this new chip for the iPhone 15

According to known data, said update could improve communication performance by 10-20%. In addition, there is a possibility that the iPhone 16, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2024, will include WiFi 7. According to the analyst, this improvement will provide an even better ecosystem experience for the company’s devices.

Apple’s integrated ecosystem is one of the main reasons why many users remain loyal to the brand. And so the company is giving developers the tools and platforms they need to port their existing apps to visionOS, the operating system that powers Vision Pro.

Therefore, it is to be expected that Many of the apps that exist for iPhones end up also being for glasses of which we speak. Everything even suggests that the Vision Pro will have a new application store where users will be able to find “thousands of familiar iPhone and iPad applications that work perfectly and automatically adapt to the new input system of Vision Pro”, according to Apple claimed at the time of its presentation.

A leap in the Apple paradigm

When Apple introduced the Vision Pro, it showed a device that could be an important evolutionary leap. Of course, it does not cease to amaze, that no one was allowed to record videos while wearing the helmet among those who could use it. In fact, not even Apple’s top executives, including the notorious Tim Cook, wore the helmet during the main event.

As we eagerly await the release of Apple’s Vision Pro headset, there is speculation about its possible applications. From immersive gaming experiences and virtual journeys to productivity enhancements and creative applications, the possibilities are vast. And, how can it be otherwise, the company’s iPhones will play an important role in getting the most out of them.

