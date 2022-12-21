The iPhone 15 will finally not release the expected 5G chip developed by Apple

It has long been speculated that Apple wants to develop its own 5G chip, but the truth is that the day of the announcement has not just arrived. The launch of the iPhone 15 It was the moment chosen by the Cupertino company for this to happen, but information has appeared indicating that this will not happen.

Therefore, it seems that the personalized bet of the firm led by Tim Cook will not have the corresponding chip ready for the second half of the year 2023. And this may be somewhat disappointing for Apple fans, since the flexibility and customization that would allow us to use it would be excellent (and could give new features to the iPhone from then on). It seems like, design that was being done by the creators of iOS has not given the desired resultsit has already had to go back in part, to achieve a component that is as stable as it is effective.

What will Apple do if this is confirmed?

Well, everything indicates that he will maintain the collaboration with Qualcomm, which is currently the supplier of everything that has to do with 5G on the iPhone (and, by the way, shows that the work of this company with its chips is excellent and not easy at all). Therefore, it is to be expected that the 2023 terminals of the bitten apple company use in the X70 modem, which includes advanced Artificial Intelligence options, thus improving speed and coverage – thanks, among other things, to the fact that it uses five-nanometer manufacturing technology. Consequently, not bad.

Does the firm abandon the development of the 5G chip for the iPhone?

Not at all. In the same report it has been indicated that Apple keeps its bet to have its own 5G chip that would integrate the iPhone (and, surely, the iPad tablets in a later generation). But possibly you will have to wait for the year 2024 and this may not be a good thing for the future, since we must not forget that work is already being done on a substitute for this data connection that would offer improvements of all kinds, including when it comes to latency.

Ultimately, the hopes to see an iPhone 15 with a 5G chip from Apple itself, it seems that they are a little further today. But, of course, everything remains to be seen… and, meanwhile, the great beneficiary of this is Qualcomm, which would maintain an excellent client for at least one more year.

