The iPhone 15 will be more expensive again, and Apple this time will not be entirely to blame for it

It is to be expected that the iPhone 15 have a price increase compared to the devices that Apple has presented in September. This is usual. But, on this occasion, the increase was not expected to be as strong as with the current terminal. But, from the information that has been released, it seems that those who want to get hold of one of the North American firm’s mobiles next year will have to spend a good amount of money.

And one of the big culprits for this to be the case will be the processor that the iPhone 15 will have (at least the Pro version, of course). The exact reason is that the production prices of these components are undoubtedly going to double. And this is not because in Asia they have decided to charge more for the same thing, no. It has to do with the technology that will use the chips that will put the muscle in Apple devices and that, obviously, will be more powerful -and, at the same time, will have much greater energy efficiency-.

TSMC has taken an evolutionary leap that will affect the iPhone 15

This Taiwanese manufacturer of processors has made the decision not to be left behind in the technology it uses when producing wafers. This will jump to the three nanometers, so it matches the work that Samsung does. It is easy to think that Apple will have required this for its iPhone 15, so as not to be left behind in the possibility of including many more transistors in the same space (which will directly increase performance). And this turns out more expensive like is logic.

Therefore, the more than possible processor Apple A17 Bionic, which would be integrated into the new iPhone, would offer a greater working capacity without affecting consumption (not the heat generated). And all this is due to the 3nm manufacturing technology that TSMC will use -which, in principle, will be the almost sole supplier of these components for the company with the bitten apple-. By the way, the increase in the cost of manufacturing is sure that those of Cupertino will imputes in one way or another to the buyers. At least to date it has always been like that.

No specific data on the rise

Obviously, this is not known specifically, but what the source of the information has indicated is that TSMC’s idea is to charge for each wafer about 20,000 dollars, for $16,000 for those that used 5-nanometer technology. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to think of a minimum of 100 euros more per unit in those models that use the new Apple processors. Not bad, everything must be said (and without counting any other option that raises the price, such as the use of titanium as a manufacturing material in part of the chassis).

The fact is that it seems that the price increase seems inevitable for the iPhone 15, and in this case it is due to TSMC… but it directly involves Apple. And, given what happened this year, it does not seem that those of Cupertino have any consideration regarding charging more for their new phones. Where is the limit?

