The iPhone 15 will arrive with a periscope camera according to a report

Next year Apple will release the iPhone 14, and presumably the following year it will release the iPhone 15.

We do not yet know the details of the iPhone 14, but according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it seems that details about the iPhone 15 are already beginning to leak.

According to an investor note from the analyst, he states that it is expected that iPhone 15 uses a periscope lens camera design.

Traditional cameras rely on the light emitted on a sensor, but with a periscope camera, instead of the light being emitted directly on the sensor, it is first passed through a prism.

The main reason phones used a periscope camera system is because smartphones are too thin.

In a traditional camera, where the lens and body are quite large, it is not necessary to bounce the light through a prism, as there is enough space. But since smartphones are thin, using a periscope system is one solution.

This will allow for a much higher zoom capability that is not dependent on digital zoom (which is essentially cropping an image).

The zoom capabilities of Apple’s iPhone are limited to 3x, but a periscope system could allow Apple to go further.



