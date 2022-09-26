The iPhone 15 Ultra could replace the Pro Max model in 2023

The 15 Ultra, Apple’s next flagship smartphone for 2023, may not end up being a new for the series next year. The latter would the current Pro Max version.

In a new issue of his Power On newsletter, renowned Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman completed his recent report which claimed that a new “Ultra” model will appear in the next iPhone 15 series in 2023. He now claims that this iPhone 15 Ultra will not be a new model, but a simple replacement for the current Pro Max version.

The next iPhone 15 series would therefore still be made up of 4 models: the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Ultra. This new name obviously reminds us of Android smartphones, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, or the recent Xiaomi 12S Ultra. However, Apple now also has its own Ultra devices in its catalog, including the new Apple Watch Ultra, or the M1 Ultra chip. An iPhone Ultra model could therefore come to harmonize the different ranges of the American giant.

The iPhone 15 Ultra arrives with USB-C connectivity

According to Gurman, Apple makes significant changes to its iPhones every three years. So it might be better for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro users who want to upgrade to iPhone 14 Pro to wait for the next series.

The journalist reaffirmed that the next iPhone 15 will all switch to USB-C connectivity. The next iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra will also be entitled to a new A17 chip engraved by TSMC in 3 nm in 2023, but also to a periscope sensor offering an even more efficient optical zoom. We also know that all devices in the series will benefit from the new design introduced by the iPhone 14 Prowith a pill at the top of the screen and the Dynamic Island feature.

For the moment, it is unclear whether the arrival of the Ultra version means that Apple will further differentiate it from the Pro model. Since the iPhone 14 has just been released, it will probably take several months before knowing whether or not this new model will benefit from special features, or even an even more interesting technical sheet.

Source : Bloomberg