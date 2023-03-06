The iPhone 15 screens appear and yes, the good news is finally confirmed

- Advertisement -

The followers of Manzana the days that remain are subtracting so that the new range of telephones iphone be a reality. But there is a little left, since the official announcement is expected to take place, as usual, sometime in September. But this does not mean that there is no information. An example is that the screen that will have the cheaper models of all those that are launched in this 2023.

The fact is that for a long time it has been indicating from different sources that there would be important changes in these models in what has to do with the screens, and this has been confirmed once again. The data has been known from a company that works in the protection screen manufacturingwhich has advanced data to be able to have the corresponding supply ready when a new smartphone hits the market, and in this case the data is from the Apple iPhone 15 range.

There will be uniformity in the iPhone screens

This is quite expensive once you see the video that has been published in which you can see what the structure of all new iPhones will be like. And, one of the things that attracts the most attention is that All Apple phones will have Dynamic Island. This is excellent news, since we are talking about an element that is quite useful and differential. But it is no less true that it is necessary for the Cupertino company to give it a good push to increase its possibilities of use because they have remained somewhat stagnant.

Buenos dias! Here’s the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, i was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It’s real! pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9

— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 5, 2023

In addition, in the model on the left of all those that have been seen in the leak, it can be seen a quite noticeable reduction in size that the side frames will have. This, among other things, will make the smallest model – and the largest one too – have a larger visible screen. This is something that will have to be seen how it will be integrated so that the impact resistance -as well as the usability- does not drop a bit when using the new equipment from the Cupertino company (there is even speculation about the arrival of a slight curvature of the panels).

Other things to expect on phones

Leaving aside everything that has to do with the screen, everything indicates that the processors in the basic and Pro models will be improved, as well as an increase in the amount of RAM in the seconds – a couple of gigabytes are expected further-. Besides, it is believed that the iPhone 15 range would be the one chosen to finally release the Apple’s first 5G modem and, therefore, I would do without Qualcomm’s. But this is nothing official, of course.

