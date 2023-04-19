The iPhone 15 Pro will come with USB-C although the Lightning port was raised

- Advertisement -

Continuing with the rumors about what the iPhone 15 Pro will be like, now it is the turn of the connections. It looks like we’re over solid state buttons and the latest version will be the good one. A supposed action button will be the one that handles everything. As for the ports, we already know that there is only one plausible option for the year we are in, the USB-C port, but Apple raised the possibility of sticking with Lightning.

Apple considered Lightning but quickly scrapped it for USB-C

There is talk of the iPhone 15 Pro again. But this time no longer to talk about the solid-state buttons or if a multipurpose action button is going to be included. What is being talked about now is whether or not it will come with a USB-C port. Given the company’s fixation on the Lightning port, I wouldn’t be surprised if it came with it.

the analyst unknownz21 said that Apple tested an iPhone 15 with a Lightning port “very early”, but that was “quickly scrapped” in favor of the USB-C version. It wouldn’t make sense right now to launch a terminal with that port, it’s not that it’s obsolete, it’s that it’s no longer useful at all.

Some details about USB-C on the iPhone 15: It was in testing as far back as January 2022, and pretty much all designs since March 2022 have had the USB-C port instead of lightning. There was a version with a lightning port very early on, but it was quickly scrapped. — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) April 18, 2023

Keep in mind that the iPad Pro already has a USB-C port and that if Apple really wants to get rid of chargers and cables to be more ecological, it should consider the option of unifying the chargers. it would be weird that we continue with a port from 10 years ago.

In addition, we must take into account the European regulations that establish the obligation to establish a standard charger for all equipment, precisely to be more effective and ecological, and the one chosen is USB-C because it is the most efficient, fast and versatile.

That Apple considered the Lightning port, it may have done so in the tests, but knowing in the end that it would not carry it. In fact, it seems to me I think the iPhone 14 should have already come with USB-C.

The good news is that this standard port will be received by all iPhone models and not just the Pro, as is logical. Although it is true that sometimes the logic of the users is not the same as that of the company.

Now all that remains is to transfer that standard to other devices such as AirPods.