The iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the world record for the thinnest bezels

Ice Universe has just given us a very crisp new detail about the iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to his information, the next Apple flagship should break the record for the thinnest edges in the world, namely 1.55 mm. As a reminder, the record is currently held by the Xiaomi 13 and its 1.61 mm borders.

The iPhone 15s are revealed little by little before the release, revealing both their technical sheet and their design. As such, the Pro Max model has certainly benefited from a concept made by designer Antonio de Rosa, as well as recent models for all versions which have confirmed some rumors. But we still lack tangible information on the subject, a void that the Ice Universe leaker intends to fill.

According to the leaker, the iPhone 15 Pro max would thus sport borders of only 1.55mm. As a reminder, the record is currently held by the Xiaomi 13, and its borders of 1.61mm (1.81 mm on the lower part).

The iPhone 15 Pro Max should beat the Xiaomi 13 in thin bezels

So not only will the iPhone 15 Pro Max reduce the size of its borders compared to its predecessor (2.17 mm for the iPhone 14 Pro), but it will establish a new industry record. For comparison, as Ice Universe reminds us, the Galaxy S23 displays, for example, borders of 1.95 mm. Note that conversely, it does not seem that the Cupertino company reduces the size of the borders on the standard and Plus models.

The fact remains that with screens of similar sizes to those of the iPhone 14, it is a great gain in body/screen ration that Apple will offer on the Pro Max model if this rumor is confirmed. Moreover, the whole range should display curved edges at the cornerssimilar to what could be found on the iPhone 11. We should know more about the design of the smartphones in a few weeks.