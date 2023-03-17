The iPhone 15 Pro Max camera will release something that will make it unique

- Advertisement -

There are more and more reports indicating that the iPhone 15 Pro Max it will be differential in the new range of phones that Apple will put on the market (that is, a difference within the difference itself compared to basic terminals). The fact is that everything indicates that it will be the main camera that will make it different, and more specifically one of the sensors which will include

According to the data that has been published, this model of the iPhone range that is expected for the month of September 2023, will have an element that will work as periscope type sensor. In other words, an advanced telephoto lens that will make you much more effective with the zoom, so much so that according to the information that has been published, this could get to 6X lossless (far from 3X of current models). It would therefore be the first Apple smartphone to achieve this.

This element, which would use a pair of mirrors to carry out its work (through the refraction of the light it acquires), would offer a very interesting job and would not make the terminal have to increase its dimensions significantly. Consequently, Apple would have managed to advance -and a lot- in the photographic section without losing its fantastic design. Obviously, this would allow it to compete better with models such as Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra or the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Other improvements for the 2023 iPhone Pro

Apart from what has been mentioned that it will be part of a single phone, which in principle may be due to its dimensions allowing it, it should be noted that the Pro range processor will be the Bionic A17, which will be powerful, but which will advance significantly in terms of consumption. In addition, it is also expected that the intermediate frame of the casing is made of titanior -that it is the one that endures the impacts-. In this way, the resistance of the telephones of the North American company will be increased.

On the other hand, regarding the screen of the iPhone 15 Pro, it is expected that the great advance, again, will be to increase the glow that he is capable of issuing, that could amount to nothing less than 2,500 nitsthanks to the fact that a Samsung screen will be included that will allow this to be achieved.

Some frames that will be differential

According to new data that have appeared, Apple could be positioned as the best in this section in the smartphone market, thus surpassing the Xiaomi 13 that currently has that privilege. Thus, the iPhone 15 Pro could have bezels below 1.81 millimetersan incredible mark that will have to be checked if it does not affect the resistance and stability of the integrated panel.

