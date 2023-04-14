The iPhone 15 Pro could inherit one of the best options from the Apple Watch Ultra

- Advertisement -

Among the details surrounding the future iPhone 15 Pro, the use or not of mechanical buttons it has become one of its most controversial novelties. Everything indicated that the North American firm had the intention of replacing them with solid ones, but everything has changed. And, now, what seems most likely is that those used as volume control do not vary one iota compared to previous generations. But, yes, those of Cupertino would have an ‘ace’ hidden up the sleeve to surprise.

It is rumored that Apple will retain the physical button for two elements to control the volume on the iPhone 15 Pro -as well as the power button itself. And, here, there will be no news in the end. On the other hand, the element used to silence the terminal could be replaced by an action element that would be programmable. That is to say, it offered a similar operation to that which exists in the Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch. And, the truth is that this is a magnificent idea if it is confirmed.

A good legacy for the iPhone 15 Pro

The new data that has appeared regarding the design of the iPhone 15 Pro button comes to conform to what we have discussed before. Apple is believed to have abandoned the solid-state, unified button design due to technical difficulties the company is facing with the new component. And, failing that, I would have decided to add the new multifunction that would allow from set shortcuts to operating system options and even set custom actions.

It is said that both iPhone 15 Pro like the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be the beneficiaries due to the change, so the basic versions of this generation of terminals that are expected for the month of September of this year would not have this new button. In addition, they would be included in the iOS 17 operating system, which can be seen at WWDC 2023, what is necessary to set custom schedules. And this should not represent much effort for Apple, which is due to the fact that, as we have indicated, the Watch Ultra already offers this possibility -and it would simply have to be adapted.

How the button could work on smartphones

In the smart watch, users can adapt the action button, in addition to the basic functions of the operating system (some examples include access to different sections of training or navigation). In the case of the iPhone 15 Pro, it is not clear how it will be used, but it could serve to disable some features; change profiles; and even open iOS applications.

Therefore, this could be one of the exclusive novelties for the iPhone 15 Pro, which is expected to also include a lighter and stronger titanium chassisto give an example (apart from the inclusion of a USB type C port, which will be part of the entire new range of phones from the company with the bitten apple).

