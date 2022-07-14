HomeTech NewsMobileThe iPhone 15 Pro camera will take a big leap in quality....

The iPhone 15 Pro camera will take a big leap in quality. Why?

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Brian Adam
iPhone camera
the iphone 15 pro camera will take a big leap
- Advertisement -

There is less left for Apple to present the iphone 14 series. In just two months we will know all the secrets of the manufacturer’s next line of phones. And we are already receiving the first news of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It is not the first time that we have talked about the leap in quality that there will be in the photographic section of the iPhone 15 series. And now, Ming Chi Kuo has ventured that The iPhone 15 Pro Max camera will be the first to feature a periscope lens to have a greatly improved optical zoom.

It should be noted that this analyst is a benchmark in the sector, with extensive knowledge of everything that has to do with the Apple universe, so we can take his words very seriously, even if it is a leak or a market analysis.

[mb_related_posts1]

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first Apple phone with a periscope camera

This is not the first time we have heard rumors about this possibility. The first arrived in 2020 when Kuo himself announced this possibility, making it clear that the iPhone 14 Pro would not release this new sensor. Now, confirms the arrival of the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a prediction also made by another well-known industry analyst. We are talking about Jeff Pu, another renowned analyst specializing in Apple products.

Big-leap.jpg" width="980" height="566" alt="iPhone camera" >

The James Webb Space Telescope captures images of a nebula and Jupiter
  • TAGS

enlarge photo

iPhone camera splash

Regarding 2023 model features, we can expect their screen dimensions to stay the same, so the sizes will be as follows: the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 15‌, the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Max, and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Max. ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max 6.7-inch. And this latest model would be the first with a telephoto lens for optical zoom.

What advantages does a periscopic camera offer?

To say that These types of lenses allow light to enter the telephoto lens to reflect off a mirror. This change in light direction helps create a longer telephoto setting, so better distance shots are achieved. Largan and Genius are expected to be Apple’s main suppliers of these types of lenses in 2023.

We currently have phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a telescopic camera. Thanks to this, the Korean manufacturer has managed to make its most powerful phone offer X10 zoom and 100x digital zoom.

[mb_related_posts2]

And if Kuo’s predictions are true, The iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 1/3″ sensor, it will have a resolution of 12 megapixels with an aperture of f / 2.8 and an optical zoom of up to 6x.

A tall configuration that promises a very complete photographic section, so that Apple returns to the top when it comes to choosing the smartphone with the best camera on the market.

>

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

WhatsApp prepares an update to add a curious option to the states

It seems that WhatsApp is going to fill the covers during the next...
Reviews

Poco X4 GT, analysis: as long as Poco plays the trick of price and power, failures do not count

Far from trying to simplify an overwhelming catalog for the consumer, Little...
Apple

The iPhone 15 will have a periscope lens but it won’t arrive until 2023

The iPhone is Apple's most important device, at least the one that keeps the...
Apps

How to change Instagram account password

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.