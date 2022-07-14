The iPhone 15 Pro camera will take a big leap in quality. Why?

- Advertisement -

There is less left for Apple to present the 14 series. In just two months we will know all the secrets of the manufacturer’s next line of phones. And we are already receiving the first news of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It is not the first time that we have talked about the in quality that there will be in the photographic section of the iPhone 15 series. And now, Ming Chi Kuo has ventured that The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first to feature a periscope lens to have a greatly improved optical zoom.

It should be noted that this analyst is a benchmark in the sector, with extensive knowledge of everything that has to do with the Apple universe, so we can take his words very seriously, even if it is a leak or a market analysis.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first Apple phone with a periscope camera

This is not the first time we have heard rumors about this possibility. The first arrived in 2020 when Kuo himself announced this possibility, making it clear that the iPhone 14 Pro would not release this new sensor. Now, confirms the arrival of the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a prediction also made by another well-known industry analyst. We are talking about Jeff Pu, another renowned analyst specializing in Apple products.

Regarding 2023 model features, we can expect their screen dimensions to stay the same, so the sizes will be as follows: the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 15‌, the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Max, and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Max. ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max 6.7-inch. And this latest model would be the first with a telephoto lens for optical zoom.

What advantages does a periscopic camera offer?

To say that These types of lenses allow light to enter the telephoto lens to reflect off a mirror. This change in light direction helps create a longer telephoto setting, so better distance shots are achieved. Largan and Genius are expected to be Apple’s main suppliers of these types of lenses in 2023.

We currently have phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a telescopic camera. Thanks to this, the Korean manufacturer has managed to make its most powerful phone offer X10 zoom and 100x digital zoom.

And if Kuo’s predictions are true, The iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 1/3″ sensor, it will have a resolution of 12 megapixels with an aperture of f / 2.8 and an optical zoom of up to 6x.

A tall configuration that promises a very complete photographic section, so that Apple returns to the top when it comes to choosing the smartphone with the best camera on the market.

