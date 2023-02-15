The iPhone 15 Pro aims to have design changes, what will they have new?

- Advertisement -

There are a few months to go until the new apple phones and there is already a lot of news that is being generated regarding the news that they will include. one of them can directly affect the iPhone 15 Prowhich will be the most powerful and striking options that the Cupertino company announces in September.

There are some things that are sure to be included as a novelty in the entire new iPhone range, such as the using the USB Type-C port. This will happen because the European Union has established a regulation that requires the use of this connection interface to charge devices, and Apple has not been able to stay out. In addition, everything points to the fact that the so-called Dynamic Island will be part of the entire product range for the first time since it was released.

Manzana

Design changes coming to the iPhone 15 Pro

- Advertisement -

According to the information that has become known, it seems that the North American firm intends to significantly reduce side frames, so that these are almost imperceptible. This will make the attractiveness of the terminals, always in the Pro variants, increase considerably (and, perhaps, the dimensions of the screens). But, yes, we will have to see how this affects the usability of the screen, since the change can be somewhat uncomfortable. In addition, it is also speculated The possibility that Apple decides to use curved screenssomething that may not be to the taste of many if it occurs.

To this we should add that it is possible that the iPhone 15 Pro will release the new processor intended for Apple smartphones made with three nanometer technology (while the basic version will use the A16 Bionic, again this being one of the big differences between the two versions). The fact is that, if so, the power would be increased a lot, but in particular the consumption would be reduced so that the autonomy was much better. On the other hand, without knowing exactly the sensors, the cameras between the two versions of the company’s phones would also be different.

Other sources agree the on info, saying the bezels on the pros will be thinner. https://t.co/eEfT0QvCRJ

— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 Vtuber (@VNchocoTaco) February 14, 2023

Waiting for the Ultra model

- Advertisement -

All of the comments would add to the possible arrival of the iPhone Ultra, a device that would be differential in the Apple range due to the use of a screen type OLED and that it can arrive in 2023 or, more likely, in 2024. In addition, it would be the premiere of a new range of products within the phones of the well-known company with the bitten apple.

>