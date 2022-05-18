The iPhone 15 could finally bring USB-C according to new rumors

We are still enjoying the iPhone 13 and waiting to see what Apple surprises us with with the iPhone 14, but even so, rumors are coming out about what will be the iPhone 15. It is not the first rumor that we know about this model, but this is one of the most anticipated. It is likely that with this terminal, we will finally have a new charging port with USB-C. Finally.

USB-C on the iPhone and in this way the chargers of the most important devices would be unified

Rumors that the iPhone should have a USB-C charger are not new. Its inclusion has been speculated on almost from the moment the iPad added it to its collection. But nevertheless, We still waiting and we wait like water in May for this to happen.

In this way, the chargers would unify, loading times would be reduced and the user’s economy would not suffer as much. Having a cable and charger for the different devices is something that should have been done already. It’s one of the things I like about Android. Some more too, but I keep it to myself.

What is a rumor becomes almost a prediction. This time the news has been dropped by Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. We already know that Kuo is one of those who almost never fails and this through his social networks has warned that in the middle of the year 2023, We will have this type of charging on the iPhone and it will come with the 15 model.

(1/2)

My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 11, 2022

We all know the change hasn’t happened yet, because having chargers and cables certified by Apple with the MIFi standard It’s a lot of money for the company. Switching to USB-C would mean users could use whatever charger they have on hand. At least as far as the cable is concerned. Because we already know that the plug is something different. In fact, for example, I have an iPad with USB-C charging and from my crazy days, I have a Note that already had that port. Well, the plug, the transformer is not enough for the iPad. Notice what things.

It’s very angry when that happens, but it’s Apple and they love it with its pros and cons.

In short, we will have to wait until mid-2023 to see an iPhone with USB-C and that we can charge everything from Apple with the same cable and plug. A real luxury, especially when traveling.