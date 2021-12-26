The iPhone 15 could arrive without a SIM card slot

IPhones currently have the use of both physical and digital SIM cards. This allows the iPhone to support dual SIM without users having to insert two physical SIM cards.

It’s quite a useful feature, but when the iPhone 15 arrives, Apple could ditch the SIM card slot for good.

This information comes from the Brazilian website IPhone blog which states that the iPhone 15 Pro will come without the SIM card slot. Keep in mind that this blog is not a common source of information about the iPhone, so we must take this information with some skepticism.

The iPhone 15 series is not expected to arrive until 2023, which means two years to go before we can conclusively prove that this rumor is true. Even if it was, the iPhone 15 could still have a physical slot for the SIM card in countries where the eSIM service is not available.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard rumors that Apple is apparently working on an iPhone without ports.

By dispensing with the SIM card slot, Apple could create a more homogeneous design that would also allow the phone to be more waterproof as there would be one less point of entry.



