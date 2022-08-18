The iPhone 14 would be presented by Apple on September 7, 2022

The launch conference for the 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max is fast approaching, and we now know that is planning to present its smartphones on 7, according to information from Bloomberg.

Mark Gurman, the Bloomberg journalist who is always well informed of Apple’s projects, has just announced that the American giant will count present its next iPhone 14 at a conference to be held on Wednesday September 7, 2022. Previous reports had already mentioned the dates of September 13, then more recently September 6, but it would ultimately be September 7 that would have been chosen for the most important Keynote of the year for Apple.

He is amazing to see Apple hold an event on September 7, because it’s a Wednesday. Until now, the American manufacturer only organized events on Tuesdays, which is why the date of September 6 was the most likely. However, it is extremely rare to see Mark Gurman being wrong about Apple, so everything indicates that the event will indeed take place on September 7th.

The Keynote dedicated to iPhone 14 will be entirely virtual

In his report, Gurman adds that Apple is once again planning an all-virtual event, as has been the case with all of its conferences in recent years. Apple was forced at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to hold virtual Keynotes rather than conferences with the public, and seems since to have taken a liking to this type of event.

After the event and a pre-order period of just over a week, the phones will finally go on sale on September 16, according to information from Gurman. Apple would have asked employees of its Apple Stores to be ready for this date.

In addition to its iPhone 14, we know that Apple also plans to unveil a new series of connected watches, the Apple Watch Series 8. These would be accompanied by a more resistant Pro model and with a slightly different design. , which would be a first since 2018. This new model could be marketed at a record price, since this one would exceed 1000 euros in France. Anyway, we will know more about it very soon, since the launch conference will take place in just a few days.

Source : Bloomberg