The iPhone 14 without a SIM card slot is taking shape

A few days ago we learned about the first tests of the iSIM, a new alternative to our SIM cards, which has been promoted in these early stages by Vodafone and Qualcomm. It comes to replace the eSIM with a more compact technology, which unifies all the necessary hardware to replace the SIM in the same telephone processor. For this there is currently the eSIM, which is the same, only that it needs a small chip for its operation apart from the processor itself. Well, now we know there will be a iPhone 14 that it has this technology, something that is not new, since it has existed for several generations in these models, but not exclusively as it is proposed now.

As we say, weeks ago information was known that suggested that Apple was preparing an iPhone that would eliminate the SIM card slot. And it would do so to provide it exclusively with eSIM. Then the rumor mill began about what the brand’s strategy would be to expand these models without a SIM slot. There were not a few who offered an extreme vision of this transition, assuring that we could see all the new iPhone dispense with the traditional SIM. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Now a GlobalData analyst has revealed more details about how Apple will deal with this transition to virtual SIM cards. This analyst believes that the iPhone 14 will have an exclusive version with eSIM, which will dispense with the traditional card slot and it will only offer the possibility of using an eSIM. But it will be a model apart from the rest of the range, come on, a kind of experiment that Apple could launch in collaboration with different operators.

In this way, little by little, a push would be given to a technology, that of eSIM, which still does not have the popularity that many would like. Another thing will be the iPhone 15, where this exclusive mobile variant with eSIM could be broader. But regarding the iPhone 14, which would be presented next September, it would be a more detailed deployment of this technology. As we say, the eSIM is present in many models on the market, it is the case of the iPhone, which share this technology with that of the traditional SIM.

We will see if between now and Apple launching an exclusive model like this, it is capable of jumping from eSIM technology to iSIM, something unlikely, since at the moment this technology has been seen in Qualcomm processors, and there is nothing about it on the Apple A16 Bionic.

