The iPhone 14 will not jump to USB Type C, Apple is in no hurry

Apple’s fall event aims to be quite full of hardware news. On the one hand, the four new iPhone 14, in addition to several smartwatches and everything indicates that there will also be a change in headphones and tablets. Almost everything, but what seems increasingly certain is that the phones we are talking about will not change to usb type c.

Despite the fact that there is a date on which the EU has indicated that the new devices that are launched on the market must have this connection interface, it does not force the iPhone 14 to use it. Therefore, and since there is no special rush for now, the Cupertino firm has not accelerated the change of connection of the smartphones that it will present in September. A) Yes, will keep the one used to date: Lightning.

The data that corroborates what we say comes from the hand of Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, one of the great experts in what has to do with Apple news -and, especially, what happens in the protection lines: therefore, pes of the most reliable what we indicate. Also has all the logic in the world, since the design of the company’s new phones has been finished since the beginning of the year at the latest. Consequently, there is no possibility of any change because the orders to suppliers have been made for a long time.

When will iPhones with USB type C arrive?

According to the same source, this will happen in the year 2023which is when the dates of the European Union are met, so the generation of Apple phones that will have a USB type C port for the first time (as is the case with some iPads) will be the following: iPhone 15. Even Gurman himself has also indicated that it will be this fall when the cheapest tablet from the North American company will leave Lightning aside. In other words, Apple goes at its own pace, but without pause.

Other things that the Apple product specialist has commented on have to do with the expected glasses of mixed reality that the firm led by Tim Cook has in its portfolio. According to him, this will have an M2 processor, so it will be extremely powerful, and will have 16 GB of memory. Therefore, we are talking about a team that will have everything you need to obtain an excellent experience when using it. Of course, it remains to be seen if it is presented in September with the new iPhone or if it is tried to give it greater importance with solo events.

