HomeTech NewsMobileThe iPhone 14 will not jump to USB Type C, Apple is...

The iPhone 14 will not jump to USB Type C, Apple is in no hurry

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Brian Adam
The iPhone 14 will not jump to USB Type C, Apple is in no hurry
the iphone 14 will not jump to usb type c,
- Advertisement -

iphone-14-will-not-jump-to-USB-Type-C.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="The iPhone 14 will not jump to USB Type C, apple is in no hurry">

Apple’s fall event aims to be quite full of hardware news. On the one hand, the four new iPhone 14, in addition to several smartwatches and everything indicates that there will also be a change in headphones and tablets. Almost everything, but what seems increasingly certain is that the phones we are talking about will not change to usb type c.

Despite the fact that there is a date on which the EU has indicated that the new devices that are launched on the market must have this connection interface, it does not force the iPhone 14 to use it. Therefore, and since there is no special rush for now, the Cupertino firm has not accelerated the change of connection of the smartphones that it will present in September. A) Yes, will keep the one used to date: Lightning.

The data that corroborates what we say comes from the hand of Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, one of the great experts in what has to do with Apple news -and, especially, what happens in the protection lines: therefore, pes of the most reliable what we indicate. Also has all the logic in the world, since the design of the company’s new phones has been finished since the beginning of the year at the latest. Consequently, there is no possibility of any change because the orders to suppliers have been made for a long time.

Apple iPhone screen
unsplash

Huawei patents new technology to recharge devices remotely

When will iPhones with USB type C arrive?

According to the same source, this will happen in the year 2023which is when the dates of the European Union are met, so the generation of Apple phones that will have a USB type C port for the first time (as is the case with some iPads) will be the following: iPhone 15. Even Gurman himself has also indicated that it will be this fall when the cheapest tablet from the North American company will leave Lightning aside. In other words, Apple goes at its own pace, but without pause.

Other things that the Apple product specialist has commented on have to do with the expected glasses of mixed reality that the firm led by Tim Cook has in its portfolio. According to him, this will have an M2 processor, so it will be extremely powerful, and will have 16 GB of memory. Therefore, we are talking about a team that will have everything you need to obtain an excellent experience when using it. Of course, it remains to be seen if it is presented in September with the new iPhone or if it is tried to give it greater importance with solo events.

>

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Photoshop

Watch a Professional Bird Photographer Edit Their Images in Real Time

Looking to...
Android

One UI 5 beta is coming to Samsung Galaxy S22s in three weeks and will be released to everyone in October, according to SamMobile

The next leap in Samsung's customization layers is already in the oven....
Apple

Apple vs Qualcomm, the saga continues: new defeat for Apple

The US Supreme Court denied Apple's request to further investigate a case related to...
Apps

Pinterest trial: a former friend of the founder denounces the company

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...

© 2021 voonze.com.