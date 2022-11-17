The iPhone 14 will not arrive for Christmas in American homes. could happen to the rest

Christmas is coming. A period of gifts and one of the most successful is usually the iPhone. At Christmas, purchases make Apple’s income skyrocket thanks to the telephone, because apparently, the same will not happen with Macs. The fact is that the demand is so high and there are so many problems in the factories that it is more than likely that there are not enough iPhone 14 models for all the Americans who want it. You may think that they are far away but it could perfectly happen in other countries.

The reduction of the capacity of the supply chain: That is the key so that it does not arrive on time at Christmas.

A couple of weeks ago, information about the lack of capacity of some Chinese suppliers to be able to assume the manufacture of the iPhone 14 and cope with the Christmas season came to the fore. All this due, among other things, to the reduced capacity due to new company closures due to COVID-19.

It seems that this setback seems to have gotten worse and it is now almost certain that American households that want to an iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in their houses,or they will have difficult if not almost impossible.

If this happens in the heart of Apple what will not happen in the rest of the world. I mean, if Stock can fail in Apple’s most powerful market, it will almost certainly fail in other countries.

The Apple Online Store in the United States is giving estimated shipping times for the devices, which are currently around six weeks, with deliveries for all iPhone 14 Pro models. So we get on the 27th of December, to receive the terminal. Late for Christmas time.

Officially, in numerical terms, Foxconn is now expected to ship 79 million units in the current quarter. But the prospects were that they would send 85 million iPhone 14 Pro. All this, due to the strict COVID-19 restrictions imposed on the factory in Zhengzhou in recent weeks, as we said before.

For what I dare to say that if the restrictions are preventing the normal development of shipments to the US, it is more than logical that they also affect Europe. If you can, buy it now, after all, Apple has extended the warranty on purchases until mid-January. More than enough time.