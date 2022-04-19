Tech NewsMobile

The iPhone 14 will improve the Lightning connector because of the camera. What happened?

By: Brian Adam

The iPhone 14 is one of the most anticipated phones, and the truth is that there is no week in which information about the next series of Apple phones is not leaked. We know what the design of the different versions will be, as well as other details regarding their performance. And now we found out that Apple will significantly improve the Lightning connector of its iPhone 14.

This connector for iPhone it has been very controversial because it uses a different system than USB Type C, having to use a different cable. Not to mention the fact that the Cupertino-based company uses a very old protocol.

So you get the idea, Android phone users with a USB Type-C port enjoy connection speeds up to 10 times faster than iPhone’s Lightning connector, which is based on USB 2.0. And this is a problem when transmitting large files to the computer, for example.

The iPhone 14 will boast a much faster Lightning connector

Although, if you are thinking of buying one of the different versions of the iPhone 14 that will hit the market in September, know that the connector will be much faster than in previous versions. Or this is what emerges from the exclusive information published by iDropnews colleagues and in which they indicate that Apple wants to make a leap in quality in this regard.

iPhone 13 ahead

iPhone 13 ahead splash

Of course, do not think that the company founded by Steve Jobs does it to help its customers, but because it has no other choice. At first, the Lightning connector should support USB 3.0 speedsbut at the moment only iPads have this element.

But of course, Apple has found a problem that forces it to improve its Lightning connector for its next family of phones. Y the reason is the camera of the iPhone 14.

It is an open secret that one of the main exponents of the iPhone 14 will be its photographic section. The Cupertino-based company wants to significantly improve the camera of its next generation of smartphones so that they can record in 8K through ProRes mode.

And for this reason, The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a lightning connector with USB 3.0 support. Simply because the videos recorded at this resolution will have considerable weight, and with a connector like the one on the iPhone 13 it would take hours to pass a video file recorded in 8K.

Regardless of the reason, the fact that iPhones, although they are the most vitaminized versions, finally incorporate this element to improve transfer speed is excellent news for users who are considering buying the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now they have an extra reason for it.

Brian Adam
