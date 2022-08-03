The iPhone 14 will have the same chip as the iPhone 13, but it will be faster. How will do?

- Advertisement -

Everything seems to indicate that the iPhone 14 (we are not referring to the Pro version), they will use a processor that will be the same as that included in Apple’s previous generation models. This may make you think that your performance will not be better, but it will not be. We tell you the reasons why this will happen.

It is true that the SoC that will integrate the less powerful options of the new smartphones that the Cupertino firm will be the Apple A15 Bionic. This is a component that has already been seen on the market in the iPhone 13. Its operation is optimal, there is no doubt about that, but surely more than one expected a change. And it is logical, since it has always been that way by Apple. But this time, due to costs and supplies, things seem to be different.

The changes that will make the iPhone 14 faster

The first reason is that there will be an evolution in the GPU that will integrate the SoC we are talking about. This will be achieved thanks to will increase the number of cores that will have integrated graphics, which means that all work in this section will be better. This ranges from editing photos or videos to running games. Therefore, we are talking about something that can have weight in the purchase decision.

Despite using *some* old hardware, iPhone 14 non pro still have some overall performance boost over the iPhone 13 series New cellular modem, new internals design, ect

Another of the changes that can make some decide to make the leap to the iPhone 14 is that the integrated modem (for mobile data connection) will be better. The gain will not be something brutal, far from it, but in all kinds of situations there will be a greater speed. We are talking, therefore, of a clear optimization of the user experience in mobile conditions because everything that has to do with the Internet will go faster.

A factor that can be differential

This has to do with the RAM, one of the components that greatly affects the performance of phones. Everything indicates that the new iPhone 14 will make the leap to the 6GB. That is, a couple more than what exists in the previous generation. Therefore, operation will be much smoother, even when multitasking intensively. Besides, a different internal design is also pointed out so that sections such as dissipation are much more efficient.

Possible prices of these phones

Obviously, there is no confirmation in this regard, since this will arrive on the day of September in which Apple officially announces the company’s new range of mobile phones. But from the data that is available at the moment, everything indicates that there will not be large increases compared to the iPhone 13. An example of what we say is that the new most basic model with a 128 GB storage would cost about 995 euros. That is, in the usual line of Apple.

