The iPhone 14 will have an unexpected surprise on its screen, what is it about?

Many believe that the use of variable frequencies in smartphone screens is something that only includes what has to do with the fluidity with which the effects are appreciated on the screen. It is true that this is one of its functions, but not the only one. But there are other sections that benefit, such as autonomy. Well, the iPhone 14 will improve in this section, which will be beneficial for several reasons.

It must be remembered that with the previous generation of Apple phones the panels were used ProMotion for the first time and, this, allowed a frequency of up to 120 Hz to be used. And, in addition, that it was automatically adjusted down to no less than ten hertz if necessary. But, this is not enough to compete face to face with other models on the market, such as those of Samsung or OPPO.

These companies offer terminals that are capable of using 1Hz frequenciesand this is where the other great advantage of automatically managing this parameter is achieved: by doing this consumption is significantly reduced, so autonomy improves significantly. Therefore, it is not surprising that Apple wants to take action on the matter.

The novelty that will come with the iPhone 14

Well, it is none other than the ProMotion panels, regardless of the hole they have for the front camera (remember that normal terminals will use a notch and those called Pro will include a hole in the screen), they will be able to automatically adjust their frequency in ranges from 1 to 120 Hz. In this way, the time of use allowed by the integrated battery will be increased without the user noticing it, because the user experience will always prevail over energy saving when choosing the best option to use.

Gizmochina

Besides, the function Always on Display It will also be one of the options that will come with advances. The reason is that different configurations can be established to display a wide and varied information. Thanks to the fact that the frequency will be lowered, that it is always showing an image on the panel, it will not be a very important attack on the useful life of the battery by excessively draining its amperage. And this is excellent news.

Will this feature be present on all models?

Well here’s the bad news. The source of the information indicates that the new ProMotion panels will only be available in the iPhone 14 Pro, in its two variants. The rest of the options that will be presented in September will keep the current ones, it seems. Therefore, this will be one more difference that will exist in the terminals that will be part of the new generation of Apple phones. We’ll see how this sits with potential buyers.

>